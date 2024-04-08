Priyanka Chopra Jonas honoured to be a part of Earth Day doccie, ‘Tiger’

Animal-lovers are in for a treat when Disney+ releases it’s riveting new nature documentary, “Tiger”. The film comes in celebration of Earth Day on April 22 and will be narrated by “The White Tiger” actress, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Disney+ viewers will be taken deep into India’s vast jungles to witness the story of one of the most majestic big cats on the planet. “The compelling story will lift the veil on our planet’s most revered and charismatic animal, inviting viewers to journey alongside Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the fabled forests of India,” read a statement from the streaming platform. Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Picture: Instagram Chopra Jonas, who said she’s always had a love for tigers, was honoured to have lent her voice to the doccie.

“It’s just wonderful to be able to be a part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my country, I was very honoured. She added: “I have always loved tigers and I feel a kinship with the female tiger. I feel very protective of my family. Ambar’s journey is something I think every mom would really relate to.” Watch trailer below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walt Disney Studios (@disneystudios) Further on Instagram, the former beauty queen wrote about how the story captures the wild and brings out tales of love, conflict, hunger and survival among other themes. “In the bustling jungles of India, where creatures big and small, timid and majestic roam, there’s Ambar - a tiger with a timeless legacy. “She cares for her cubs with so much ferocity that the beautiful bond between mother and child shines through so magnificently. This film was shot over 8 years following this amazing family.

“I had so much fun lending my voice to this incredible story and exploring the jungles through this film. I can’t wait for y’all to enjoy the jungle with us,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra) Directed by Mark Linfield, “Tiger” will show how Ambar’s cubs, curious, rambunctious and at times a bit clumsy, learn from their savvy mother who will do all that she can to keep them safe from pythons, bears and marauding male tigers. On Earth Day, Disney+ will also be adding, “Tigers on the Rise”, a companion film to “Tiger”.