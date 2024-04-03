Celebrity chef to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra has a simple change to improve your diet

The fascination with celebrities and their lifestyle choices, including dieting, skincare routines and exercise habits is a phenomenon deeply rooted in human psychology and societal constructs. Celebrities often enjoy a glorified status in society which places them on a pedestal above the average person. This glorification leads to the “halo effect”, where we tend to see everything about them, from their diet choices to their skincare routine, in a positive light.

This aura of perfection makes their choices seem not only desirable but also worthy of emulation. Butternut soup bowl. Picture: Max Griss /Unsplash "Famous people eating things" is a unique category of celebrity news, different from other types like celebrities doing activities or interacting with each other. Although each case is unique, typically, a celebrity is seen eating in a way that people find either very strange or totally normal.

This often leads to a lot of discussion online, with people expressing varied but often strong opinions about it. When chatting with E! News, Michael Dane, the go-to chef for the star-studded duo Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, shared some insider kitchen wisdom that's as refreshing as a home-cooked meal. Dane knows his way around a celebrity kitchen and is on a mission to encourage everyone to ditch the preservatives and embrace whole foods.

"Go for whole foods first," instead of reaching for that bag of dried fruit covered in seasonings (and hidden preservatives), why not grab some fresh fruit and sprinkle on some of those spices yourself? "You'd be surprised at how amazing it is." While their use has revolutionised food storage and safety, certain preservatives have raised health concerns supported by scientific research. Picture: Mgg Vitchakorn /Unsplash Whole foods are not only good but also free from those pesky concentrated sugars. It's all about keeping it fresh and nurturing our bodies with the good stuff. But why the big fuss over preservatives? Dane broke it down, highlighting that these additives could be the culprits behind various health issues.

Preservatives are substances added to foods to prolong their shelf life by preventing spoilage from microbes such as bacteria and fungi, as well as protecting against oxidation that leads to rancidity. While their use has revolutionized food storage and safety, certain preservatives have raised health concerns supported by scientific research. Some preservatives, like trans fats which are used to extend the shelf life of packaged foods, have been linked to an increased risk of heart disease.

Other studies have indicated a potential link between certain food colourings and preservatives, and increased hyperactivity in some children. A study published in "The Lancet" by McCann, D., et al. (2007), found that a mix of additives commonly found in children's foods increased hyperactivity in children aged 3, and 8-9 years. In this refreshing twist on the usual health talk, Dane has spilled the beans on some pretty surprising ingredients that might be hiding in your favourite sauces and dressings. You know those super smooth, Instagram-ready sauces we all love? “Well, they might look good, but there’s a catch.”

Dane said, “Xanthan gum and Guar gum are what keep those sauces looking so nice and thick, but they’re also what we might want to skip to stay on the healthier side.” He pointed out the importance of checking labels. It isn’t just about what we eat, though

"Making these little swaps will go such a long way." In fact, these small changes will have a major impact on your overall well-being. "Chronic stress leads to inflammation in your body," he explained. "Pay attention to your mental and emotional health because that has physical consequences to your weight and longevity, too. And make sure you're exercising. It doesn't mean joining a gym, just walking."