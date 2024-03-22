Supermodel Bella Hadid shares her 10-step health and beauty morning routine on TikTok

TikTok has become the go-to platform for a sneak peek into people's daily lives, with a whole category dedicated to morning routines. From the simple "get ready with me" clips to the more elaborate #ootd (outfit of the day) and night-time skincare rituals, these snippets of everyday life are strangely mesmerizing.

If you're new to this trend, you might find it a bit quirky to watch someone else brush their teeth or straighten their sheets. But believe it or not, these glimpses into the ordinary are a hit. The Washington Post reports that videos tagged with #morningroutine have racked up a staggering 14.6 billion views. Fans are already buzzing about what the 27-year-old fashion icon is cooking up. Picture: Bella Hadid/Instagram Ever wondered how a supermodel starts her day? Bella Hadid, the catwalk queen who's been taking a break to cheer on her cowboy beau at Texas rodeos, recently gave her TikTok fans a peek into her morning magic.

For Hadid, health isn't just a trend; it's a lifestyle. She shared a video showcasing her morning must-dos: a line-up of herbal tinctures, cleansing detox juices, a rainbow of vitamins, aromatic essential oils, a whiff of sage, and some soulful journalling. It's not just a routine; it's a ritual. The superstar model has just given us a glimpse into the hard work that goes into looking fabulous. She's taken to TikTok to share a video that's got everyone talking – it's her 10-step morning routine for keeping her skin clear and her body toned. With a playful note, Bella captioned her video, "Mornings with me before we start making things for you", hinting at something exciting brewing with her new brand, Orebella.

Fans are already excited about what the 27-year-old fashion icon is cooking up. ♬ ♡ ᶫᵒᵛᵉᵧₒᵤ ♡ - SoBerBoi @babybella777 mornings with me before we start making things for you cc @Orebella ☁️🤍🫶🏼🪩 #orebella In the video, Hadid doesn't hold back. She reveals a morning ritual that's packed with more health boosters than you'd find in a wellness guru's cabinet. From supplements to skin care, Hadid’s routine is a full-on commitment to self-care. It's no secret that her journey hasn't been all runways and photoshoots. Diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2013, she's been open about her health struggles.

Just last spring, she shared a moment of vulnerability during a flare-up, reassuring her followers with a brave smile, "I am ok." Step 1 She kicks off with a trio of tinctures from Genestra Brands. Bella mixes these serums with a thick liquid into a glass, creating a concoction that's part of her secret to glowing skin.

Step 2 She stirs ION's all-natural gut-support liquid into her water. This isn't just any health drink; it's designed to fight off common tummy troubles like indigestion, gas, and bloating. But that's not all – it also boasts benefits for the immune system and the connection between the gut and the brain, which can help with mental clarity.

Following her gut-support supplement, Hadid takes a handful of pill supplements. Step 3 Continuing her journey to wellness, Hadid reaches for her next essential item: Planted Seeds Gold Sea Moss Gel. With a scoop of this gel, she infuses her water with a powerhouse of nutrients.

Sea moss gel, a trending superfood, celebrated for its impressive health benefits, particularly for the immune system. It is packed with minerals and vitamins that are essential for maintaining a strong and responsive immune defence. Step 4 Hadid introduces a key player in her routine, Fulvic Detox liquid. This detox supplement is a dual-action marvel.

Internally, the detox elixir offers gastrointestinal support, helping to cleanse the digestive system and flush out toxins that can bog down our bodies and minds. It’s also known for its ability to soothe skin irritations when applied topically. Step 5 She crafts her next potion with Allegany Nutrition's Liquid Ionic Trace Minerals, transforming water into a powerful elixir.

This magical blend does it all – balances your pH, keeps muscle spasms and late-night leg cramps at bay, and nurtures a happy, healthy nervous system. Step 6 Hadid grabs a croissant, a girl’s gotta eat right ?

Step 7 Sipping on a can of Kin Euphorics, the non-alcoholic marvel she proudly invests in. The product contains a blend of L-theanine, which relieves stress, and Schisandra, which is known for improving vision and clarity. Step 8

Dabbing on her favourite scents. She selects cinnamon-leaf and peppermint oils, blends them and delicately applies the mixture to her wrists and neck. Step 9 Then, she burns a bundle of sage, its smoke believed to cleanse the air of any lingering negativity.