Properties up to a whopping R280 million are set to feature on ‘Listing Cape Town’ season 2

The first season featured magnificent homes in some the Mother City’s most elite suburbs.

BBC Lifestyle’s hit property reality TV show, “ Listing Cape Town ”, is set to return next month for another riveting season.

Producers Nico Nel and Trevor Kaplan have promised that their latest offering will feature even more jaw-dropping properties, some of which are valued up to a whopping R280 million.

From next month, viewers will one again get the chance to step inside these luxurious homes and access the glamorous lifestyle that Cape Town has to offer, right from the comfort of their homes.

The opulent houses featured are situated in upmarket areas of the Cape Winelands and Bishopscourt area, as well as Cape Town’s opulent Millionaire’s Mile.