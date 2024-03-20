Properties up to a whopping R280 million are set to feature on ‘Listing Cape Town’ season 2

BBC Lifestyle’s hit property reality TV show, “Listing Cape Town”, is set to return next month for another riveting season.
The first season featured magnificent homes in some the Mother City’s most elite suburbs.
Producers Nico Nel and Trevor Kaplan have promised that their latest offering will feature even more jaw-dropping properties, some of which are valued up to a whopping R280 million.
From next month, viewers will one again get the chance to step inside these luxurious homes and access the glamorous lifestyle that Cape Town has to offer, right from the comfort of their homes.
The opulent houses featured are situated in upmarket areas of the Cape Winelands and Bishopscourt area, as well as Cape Town’s opulent Millionaire’s Mile.
This season will also feature several of the late Herbert Baker’s iconic homes in Cape Town, as the show pays homage to his architectural legacy.
Meanwhile, new real estate agents, Byron Louw from RE/MAX and the Pam Golding Property Group’s Jonathan Tannous and Kim Tresfon are also joining “Listing Cape Town” season 2.
The trio will join returning agents, Jodi Smith, Renée Lister-James, Armel Ciamala and Saadiq Effendi, for a chance at selling these multi-million rand homes to influential celebrities, property moguls, and local sports stars.
Potential buyers include music producer and DJ Sir Vincent, luxury and exotic vehicle collector, Selwyn Chatz, international model Muriel Masimo, actress and entrepreneur, Tsakisani Mondlani and “The Bachelor South Africa” season two star, Marc Buckner.
“Viewers can expect a rich variety of ocean-view apartments, city-style living, suburban homes and Cape Wineland's properties,” a statement read.
“Among the eye-catching properties is a listing on one of Africa’s most valuable streets, Nettleton Road, known for its ultra-luxurious properties and breathtaking views.”
“For us, this was more than just creating a show. We were curating an experience that will hopefully leave viewers in awe,” shared Nel and Kaplan.
∎ “Listing Cape Town” season 2 premières on Wednesday, April 3, at 8pm on BBC Lifestyle (DStv Channel 174), with repeats on Thursdays at 5pm.