Rapper T.I. and wife Tiny Harris hit with sexual assault lawsuit over alleged 2005 incident

An anonymous woman, dubbed “Jane Doe”, has filed a complaint of sexual assault and battery against rapper T.I. (Clifford Harris) and his wife Tiny (Tameka Harris). She alleged that the couple drugged and raped her after they all met at a Los Angeles club in 2005. The complaint, filed in Los Angeles, stated that she did not consent to any sexual assault or misconduct.

However, in response, T.I. and Tiny released a joint statement vehemently denying the accusations. Instead, they reveal that the plaintiff had been threatening to file the lawsuit for three years. The couple stated they had consistently refused extortion demands for alleged wrongdoings that they deny committing.

But according to the obtained complaint, the woman - then in her early 20s and serving in the U.S. Air Force - met the celebrity couple in 2005 while she was stationed in Los Angeles. The introduction occurred in the VIP section of a club, through a man named Caviar, with whom the woman attended a party at the home of the late rapper Coolio, the night before. She further alleges that Tiny gave her a drink at the club, took her to a hotel room with T.I. and others.

After the departure of another two women, she alleged that they engaged in a series of uncomfortable actions. “Jane Doe” claimed that after having a shower, which she said made her feel uncomfortable, she was signalled to join T.I. in bed. She also believes that she was drugged. Meanwhile, in bed, T.I. allegedly played pornography and demanded that the woman apply oil on him. Tiny then joined in, allegedly making “Jane Doe” feel “sick and disgusted” by massaging her.

The situation then escalated as T.I. engaged in “inappropriate behaviour”, and Tiny allegedly pinned the woman down. When T.I. left briefly, the complainant alleged that Tiny continued with the “inappropriate actions”, leading “Jane Doe” to vomit, due to the extreme distress she said she was experiencing. Meanwhile, T.I. has previously faced public scrutiny for his controversial behaviour, including an incident in 2019 that drew widespread criticism.

During an interview at the "Netflix Presents Rhythm+Flow Atlanta screening," when asked about having "the sex talk" with his daughters, T.I. made headlines by revealing that he not only discussed it, but also took his daughter, Deyjah Harris, for yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen. Many people expressed concern over the violation of his daughter's privacy and the outdated and intrusive nature of such actions. Critics argued that such practices perpetuated harmful notions of women's bodies and autonomy.

