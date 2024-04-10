Rasta strikes again! Mzansi in stitches over Minnie Dlamini portrait

Lebani Sirejenje, better known as Rasta, seems to be redeeming his reputation after the controversy surrounding his depiction of the late Zahara. Many were left “lost in the sauce” by his portrayal but recent events suggest a turnaround for the artist.

In a shift of focus, Minnie Dlamini finds herself basking in the glow of success following "The Showmax Roast of Minnie Dlamini“. Since the comedy event, Dlamini has been effusive in the praises of her appearance and the overall success of the roast. Adding to the hype, she shared a photo, revealing a gift from the well-known celebrity painter, Rasta.

In her Instagram post, she humorously acknowledges the significance, “You know you’ve made it when @officialrastatheartist paints you AND you’re still alive 🤣 Getting my flowers while I still live and breathe ❤️” However, the portrait elicited mixed reactions from her followers, with many finding amusement in its portrayal, once again. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie Dlamini (@minniedlamini) Mzansi definitely had fun with it.

@bouwercarol wrote: “Darling I like this one but when is he showing the one with you in it? ❤” @mpho_snookie wrote: “The way u are so happy, one would swear, he nailed your face😂” @primy.mbali also wrote: “😂😂😂😂😂Haibo Rasta keeps on getting worse Day by Day😂😂😂😂😢”