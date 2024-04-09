WATCH: Shauwn Mkhize’s birthday celebration touches lives

TV personality, philanthropist and savvy businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize recently celebrated her birthday with a blend of glamour and humility. In a display of genuine warmth, she opened her heart and home to friends and those in need. In a TikTok video, one of Mkhize’s friends is seen respectfully removing their shoes before entering the reality television star’s luxurious home.

Social media followers were in awe of the lavish interior – chandeliers, gilded accents and an ambiance fit for royalty. But it wasn't all about the glitz and glam of Mkhize's birthday bash. The queen opened up about another side of her day that was all about heart, soul and her dance moves. In a touching Instagram post, she recounted her experience of spending time with the children of St. Philomena's Children's Home.

She wrote: “Yesterday, I celebrated my birthday in the most meaningful way - surrounded by the beautiful girls from St Philomena’s Childrens Home. It was truly a party, we sang, we danced, we laughed and we had so much fun. 🎂😂🥳🖤 “My heart overflows with gratitude, recognizing that even the tiniest acts of kindness carry immense power to impact someone’s life. When you have walked a similar path, you know the importance of giving back and supporting those in need. 🙏🏾🙌🏾🤞🏾 “Your radiant smiles and contagious joy made my day truly extraordinary. Thank you girls 💕 💫“

Social media users commented on her post: "You are a true leader-Mother and ab inspiration Giving to the poor and spending your special birthday with the less privileged..May God bless you and elevate you more-Our Leadership.We love you..❤️❤️❤️❤️," @nokuthulamacebs_wrote. @romen_rams wrote: "England had their Queen, if any woman deserved to be the Queen of South Africa I'd give it to Mammkhize👏🙌."