Emtee calls Tyla out for ‘lack of humility’ in viral tweet

Emtee, also known as Mthembeni Ndevu, recently teamed up with the record label and distribution company, Empire. But he has been grabbing headlines for his latest tweet on Tyla. The South African rapper didn’t hold back, alleging that the up-and-coming star lacks humility.

“I’m yet to see Tyla humble. Just once,” he wrote, suggesting she has got too caught up in the international scene. “Took this Hollywood sh** too far,” he added. Tyla dropped her self-titled debut album in March but it seems not everyone is singing her praises. Emtee isn’t the only one to criticise her; Mac G has also voiced his concerns on his “Podcast and Chill” show.

During the conversation, MacG said: “But shout out to Tyla’s team. What they’re doing with Tyla is amazing. Imagine if Tyla’s team was working with someone who is really talented, like what they could do?” Unsurprisingly, fellow “Tigers” weren’t happy with the rapper's remarks and made their displeasure known. @ChrisSentsomedi commented: “Humble for what?? We still love you even after showing itotolozi to the world , leave Tyla alone and give us music.”

Humble for what ?? We still love you even after showing itotolozi to the world , leave Tyla alone and give us music. — CHRIS (@ChrisSentsomedi) April 8, 2024 @SerojaneLennox commented: “That girl is fine, she is humble enough, we see it.” That girl is fine, she is humble enough, we see it — Lennox (@SerojaneLennox) April 8, 2024 @maxwill_m also commented: “Ivale mfana! Focus on your upcoming album.Tyla never did anything to u. let her enjoy her moment pls. You had your time. Diss your own peers ntate!🙏🏿” Ivale mfana!

Focus on your upcoming album.. Tyla never did anything to u.. let her enjoy her moment pls. You had your time. Diss your own peers ntate!🙏🏿 — maxwill (@maxwill_m) April 8, 2024 “Bro we love you, you did worse things in your prime and we still rocked with you. Tyla is young and energetic, she will calm down with time,” @KgantshiKG wrote.