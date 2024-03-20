Sol Phenduka and Mac G set to co-host exciting new TV show

Podcaster Mac G and Sol Phenduka are taking their successful YouTube show, “Podcast and Chill”, to television on SABC. This marks a major milestone in their careers after years of captivating audiences.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela stirred up excitement among fans on X. Mphela revealed that Mac G and Sol Phenduka will headline a brand-new show, co-produced by the talented Anele Mdoda. While details around the title and content under wraps, anticipation is running high among supporters of the dynamic duo. Fans eagerly await further announcements about what promises to be an entertaining addition to the SABC line-up.

In a tweet, @PhilMphela wrote: “CASTING NEWS: Mac G and Sol Phenduka to host new SABC show.The dynamic duo are the hosts of a new SABC2 show called ‘RAID The Cage: South Africa’. “The show is produced by Anele Mdoda and Frankie Du Toit’s production company, Rose & Oaks Media.” I’m one of the biggest critic of the SABC when it’s warranted but I believe I’m fair and will give credit when it’s due.



I don’t know what changes have happened at the SABC, but I like this new revival of the brand.



With their ability to captivate audiences and generate a buzz, the duo are poised to bring their unique energy and charisma to the television screen.

@MakiMarish commented: “The show should have been called Timon & Pumba.” @Tshidi_G commented: “Hei now we must watch SABC 2 for the sake of the Podcast... When is the show starting so we can watch?” Hei now we must watch SABC 2 for the sake of the Podcast... When is the show starting so we can watch? — Gwen (@Tshidi_G) March 19, 2024 @LadyMonzokie: “We as chillers,we will be watching to support our people.”