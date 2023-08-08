Ross Marquand and Veronica Taylor are coming to Mzansi for Comic Con Africa

Comic geeks are in for a treat as Ross Marquand returns to the motherland. Following his memorable appearance at Comic Con Cape Town, Comic Con Africa has announced that the actor will be returning to South Africa for this year's highly anticipated event in Johannesburg.

Marquand, who plays Aaron in the hit TV series “The Walking Dead”, left fans excited during his last visit when he interacted with them, took pictures, signed photographs and engaged in panel discussions. Also coming to Mzansi is Veronica Taylor, Pokemon’s voice-over artist for Ash Ketchum. Many people have expressed delight at a chance to see her as they will be living their childhood dreams.

“Omg!!! She is literally on my all-time favourite people I have to meet list,” said @the.candy.vamp. Taylor is just as excited to meet her South African fans.

She said: “I cannot fully express how excited I am to be a guest (along with @renarockssss) at this amazing show! I cannot wait to meet you all.” Taylor announced her retirement from Pokemon in December last year. Her fans wished her well and thanked her for making their childhood memorable. @insta.gramboa wrote: “This is all so bittersweet. I watched the anime from the beginning as a kid when you were the original voice of Ash. The original anime series is still one of my favourite things to watch because it makes me so happy and nostalgic.