Schalk Bezuidenhout has Mzansi gushing over his paw-perfect memories with his new rescues

Comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout and his beloved pooches Fin and Otis has dog lovers swooned with their cute social media presence. Bezuidenhout and his mixed breed dogs haven’t only captivated followers with their cute videos and pictures but also prove that having a dog as a companion is a full-time job with responsibilities.

Otis and Finn are both rescue dogs who are flooded with love and affection from Bezuidenhout and his wife Mica. The couple adopted the dogs from “Dogtown SA”, a renowned animal shelter based in Johannesburg. While Bezuidenhout says that while he refuses to judge those who buy dogs, he encourages potential dog owners to adopt a rescue dog, instead.

In a bid to inspire more people to adopt from and support shelters like “Dogtown SA”, Bezuidenhout opened up about his experience with adoption and shares tips for those looking to welcome a rescue of their own into their home. Schalk Bezuidenhout and Otis. Picture: Emma O'Brien. Bezuidenhout said adoption has been their best choice: “My wife was the one who initially pushed for us to adopt a dog and I am so glad that she did. I think, specifically in South Africa, there are so many dogs on the street that if you can provide a home for one of those dogs, why not? “I generally try not to judge people, so I understand that there are different reasons people get different dogs. I try not to be too preachy about adoption and make people feel bad about themselves.

“However, through my bond with my two rescue dogs, I hope to show people how great they can be.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schalk Bezuidenhout (@schalkiebez) Bezuidenhout said Otis and Finn are like children to him and Mica and come packed with the different moods and personalities as they grow. The regular posts shared by Bezuidenhout and his fur babies are evident that their bond makes them inseparable. Bezuidenhout Family. Picture: Supplied “I think a big reason people relate to Otis and Finn is that there are a lot of dog lovers out there. “Whether you have a pedigree dog or a rescue, there is still that strong bond between owner and dog.

“At the end of the day, that’s what people pick up between myself, Otis and Finn. I also think that because I don’t have children, and it’s quite clear in the videos that Otis and Finn are like my children, it’s also relevant, especially to people my age who don’t have children yet. It’s funny how your dogs become like your children, sometimes to an embarrassing extent.” He added: “One of the biggest assumptions around adoption, which I think is largely untrue, is ‘You just never know what you might get’. “While this may be true when adopting a puppy who hasn’t grown into their personality yet, it is another reason I advocate for adopting older dogs.