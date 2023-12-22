‘She doesn't have control over her muscles’: Celine Dion's stiff-person syndrome takes a turn for the worse

Celine Dion, 55, has been dealing with uncontrollable muscle spasms for a while now. Back in January 2022, she had to cancel some tour dates because of "severe and persistent" spasms. These health challenges have taken a toll on the iconic artist.

Recently, Dion's sister, Claudette, opened up about the singer's health struggles. Dion is battling stiff-person syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder that has made it difficult for her to control her muscles. This presents a major challenge for one of the greatest artists of all time, adding a new layer to Dion's life beyond the stage. Claudette shared details about her sister's ongoing fight with this debilitating condition, shining a light on the toll it's taking on her physical well-being. The impacts of stiff-person syndrome have become a significant obstacle.

In an interview with "OK! Magazine", Claudette expressed admiration for her sister's resilience. "She doesn't have control over her muscles," said her older sister. "What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard. Our mother always told her: 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly.' "It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know."