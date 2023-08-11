Singer Salome celebrates 13 years of being drug-free

The Cape Town-born singer who is well loved for her old-school music diva impersonations, shared a special message on her social media platforms where she opened up about the milestone.

She wrote: HAPPY WOMAN’S DAY!Guys today is also a special day for me. Cocaine, Cat, E (Ecstasy), Rock and Crystal Meth(TIK) These were the drugs I used, yes very true and that was 13 years ago.I couldn’t have done this without our Heavenly Father and my amazing support system I had🙏🏻“

Her post goes on to encourage those caught up in drug addiction: “If there’s anybody reading my status right now using, you can make change, not just for you but for the people who love you. All praise to God for bringing me this far.”

