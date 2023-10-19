Siv Ngesi: ‘Riding a bicycle in Paris in the rain on my birthday, was a dream’

Media personality Siv Ngesi celebrated his 38th birthday on October 18 in Paris and was chuffed to be having a birthday dinner with his former childhood hero turned friend, Bryan Habana. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siv Ngesi (@sivngesi) Ngesi, who hasn’t been big on birthdays in the past, says he was happy to spend his big day in dreamy Paris.

Independent Media Lifestyle caught up Ngesi while on his tour. “It feels like a dream, being here this place is really beautiful,” he said. “I have been travelling for the past three weeks, starting with a trip to Seattle and got to see my godson and then a big meeting in Amsterdam. I’ve been in France since October 12.

“I’ve been travelling alone and later met up with my business partner Marius Basson from Menstruation Foundation.” Ngesi, who is also a huge South African sports fan, got to watch two quarter-final Rugby World Cup games and hails the recent victory of Springboks against France as “the sporting highlight of my life”. He says he won’t be staying for the semi-finals or finals.

“I don’t want to see anything further. I have seen enough. I don’t think it can get better than that. “Bryan Habana took me out for dinner with a view, when your childhood hero becomes one of your closest friends. “Paris has been incredible, it’s my first time here. I’m not big on my birthday but I got to ride a bicycle in the rain, walked around Paris for hours, I listened to podcasts and musicals, it was perfect.”