Sjava set to drop deluxe version of ‘Isibuko’ followed by 2-city tour

Multi-award-winning musician Jabulani “Sjava” Hadebe will soon be dropping a deluxe version of his album, “Isibuko”. Released in January 2023, “Isibuko” was Sjava’s first full-length studio album in five years.

At the time he said: “This album obviously is a reflection of my journey over the last few years and speaks to my experiences and growth as a person and as a musician. “Musically, it is a continuation of the process that began with the ‘Umsebenzi’ EP/Deluxe and I hope my supporters enjoy the body of work.” The deluxe album, which is set for a May release, is being produced especially for Sjava’s fans who have been asking for more.

Already consisting of 18 tracks, Sjava will add three more songs that will continue the reflective and emotional journey he took listeners on when he first released the album. “The support that ‘Isibuko’ has received over the past year has been very humbling. This deluxe is really for the fans who’ve supported the album and have wanted more from it. This is a thank you to them,” said Sjava. In entirety, “Isibuko” has reached platinum status with 54.2 million streams worldwide, and continues to chart to this day.

The single, “Isoka”, has a double platinum certification while “Amavaka” and “Amakhehla” have platinum certifications. “Grounding”, “Kube Ngangazi”, “Thixo”, “Ubuhle Bendalo”, “Amaphiko”, “My Life”, “Iphisi”, “Dudlu”, “Ungavumi”, “Amanxeba”, “Akabuye”, “Ithuna” and “Time” all have gold certifications. To mark the addition of the three new songs, Sjava will embark on a two-city “Isibuko Deluxe” tour.