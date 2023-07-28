Star-studded Standard Bank Joy of Jazz line-up revealed

The return of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz in 2023 promises to be an exciting and memorable experience for jazz enthusiasts. The star-studded jazz event is set to take place on September 29 and 30 at the Sandton International Convention Centre.

With performances spread over two days, the event organisers have put together a thoughtfully curated show featuring a diverse line-up that aims to cater to the tastes of all jazz lovers, showcasing different jazz styles, talents and expressions. Whether you are long-time jazz aficionados or newcomers to the genre, the festival provides an excellent opportunity to immerse oneself in the world of jazz and rediscover the magic of this musical art form. Headlining the Dinaledi Stage is the Grammy Award-winning Swiss harpist Andreas Vollenweider who is known for his successful cross-over music.

Vollenweider will be joined by local talents Ayanda Nhlangothi, Vusi Nhlapo, and Vuyo Tshuma, who will showcase the Mzansi version of the grand doowop tradition with their inimitable style and vocals. On the Grand Stage, attendees can expect captivating performances from the marvellous trumpeter, multi-band leader, and composer, Marcus Wyatt, as well as the talented KwaZulu-Natal-born guitar maestro, Ernie Smith. The Conga Stage will be headlined by another Grammy Award winner, pianist, and composer Robert Glasper.

In addition to the headlining acts, the festival features a series of specially curated tribute performances that pay homage to influential figures in the jazz world. The festival will also feature specially curated tribute performances, including guitarist Billy Monama paying tribute to Allen Kwela, and The Hugh Masekela Band honouring the late great trumpeter, Hugh Masekela. The line-up also includes talented artists such as Zoë Modiga, Carlo Mombelli, Herbie Tsoaeli, McCoy Mrubata and Brasskap, Nduduzo Makhathini trio with Cuban drummer Francisco Mela and bassist Zwelakhe-Duma Bell Le Pere featuring Omagugu Makhathini, and many more.

Each artist brings their unique style and creativity to the stage, promising an unforgettable jazz experience for everyone in attendance. Moreover, the Mbira Stage offers a selection of musical entertainers with a broad sonic taste spectrum, ranging from Zonke, Buhle Bendalo, Max-Hoba, Ami Faku and Langa Mavuso. “We feel very excited about this year’s festival offering. It allows us to reconnect with our patrons and jazz lovers everywhere with the same passion and excitement they are used to.

“This year feels like we are really back and have turned the page on the interruption of the pandemic years, much more than last year” says festival producer, Mantwa Chinoamadi. Echoing Chinoamadi, Yolisa Koza, head of brand experience at Standard Bank, said: “We have been a sponsor and partner to the Joy of Jazz for over 20 years, and we are immensely proud to be affiliated with an event of such high quality. “We’re excited about this world-class festival’s future and our continued association with Johannesburg’s premier jazz event, it is cause for celebration and a tribute to the city.

“Since its inception in 1997, the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival has provided a platform for African artists to join the world stage along with global icons.” “Bringing international artists to local audiences is as important to us as nurturing and growing local jazz talent: The 2023 Joy of Jazz will bring jazz enthusiasts the best of both. “Standard Bank is committed to supporting the arts as we recognise the importance of encouraging creative expression, engagement and social interaction. We have seen the role that the arts plays in meaningfully growing and transforming people and communities.”