Tae Africa releases new single, ‘Pholay’ ahead of bigger project

Eastern Cape rapper and songwriter, Tae Africa, real name Litha Njube, has released a powerful new single. Titled “Pholay”, the track addresses the pressures he underwent but chose to remain at peace through it all.

According to a statement, he rides the beat with a mellow and catchy hook whilst giving a strong story to his verse. “The song is attached to a moment in Tae’s life when many people around him put pressure on him. He felt attacked, because at the time he was building his career and trying to truly find himself. “All he could really say to himself was to relax, hence the title and the hook,” read the statement.

As Africa gets ready to release a brand-new project later this year, this song marks the beginning of a trip into his new chapter and approach to music. “It's just a small taste of what fans and listeners may expect from him in the months to come.” The rapper was introduced to the music industry in 2019 when he released, “ThongoLam”, which featured Nigerian star, Badman Payseen, and local musician and former “Scandal!” actor, Tuckshop Bafanaz.

Several singles followed thereafter, including fan favourite, “She”, and the high energy single, “GAWWN (Extended Version)”. A collaboration with South African rapper TrustedSLK came when they released, “Believe”, which led the way for him to release his highly anticipated debut project, “5-To”. Africa also became a nominee at the South African Hip Hop awards following his contribution on, “The Rise of Istrato”, alongside rapper, Bravo Le Roux and DJ Switch.