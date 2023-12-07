Taylor Swift named TIME magazine’s Person of the Year: ‘2023 feels like the breakthrough moment of my career!’

Taylor Swift has been named TIME magazine’s Person of the Year. The “Bad Blood” singer-songwriter, 33, was announced on Wednesday as the recipient of the annual honour after suggesting 2023 had so far felt like a “breakthrough” moment in her stellar career.

She said: “It feels like the breakthrough moment of my career, happening at 33. And for the first time in my life, I was mentally tough enough to take what comes with that.” Swift had been on the shortlist for the title as one of nine candidates for it, alongside the likes of the film “Barbie” 2023 and King Charles. TIME has said the Person of the Year honour is given to someone who has “shaped the headlines”, and it declared: “In a tradition that dates back to 1927, TIME’s Person of the Year is the annual designation for the person, group or concept that most shaped the headlines, for good or ill.”

Swift appears on the cover of TIME magazine to mark the honour, and was interviewed by the outlet – with one photo shared following the announcement that she had become the latest recipient showing the singer on the cover with her cat Benjamin Button. Her “Eras Tour” this year has been a spectacular success, and it’s set to resume in 2024. Swift is still scheduled to perform in the countries including Australia, the UK, Spain and the Netherlands.