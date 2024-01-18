Thandiswa Mazwai confirms her ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ will drop in March

Award-winning Afrosoul musician Thandiswa Mazwai is in Washington, DC, making big moves at NPR Music office. This comes after her successful stage performance at GlobalFEST, which was held at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York earlier this week, where she had the crowd eating out the palm of her hand.

In December, Mazwai teased fans on X about a request that came through for her to perform on NPR Music's "Tiny Desk Concert" series. "Tiny Desk Concerts" is a video series of live concerts hosted by the creator of NPR's popular "All Songs Considered" podcast. The concerts are known for their raw, unfiltered performances, where artists are stripped of the grandiose elements of stage shows, bringing their music back to its purest form.

The cryptic X post didn’t fly over X users’ heads as X detectives quickly figured out what she was on about. She later confirmed the gig. Now, the multi-award-winning artist has taped the concert and fans can’t wait for the episode to drop on YouTube.

Recently, she posted a picture of her at the NPR Studios with the caption, “What a great beginning to the year. We have been so excited since they told us🥳🤩.” She also confirmed that the episode will drop on YouTube in March. What a great beginning to the year.

We have been so excited since they told us🥳🤩 pic.twitter.com/n8nF1uZ4YD — umama ka Malaika Mazwai (@thandiswamazwai) January 16, 2024 Fans blew up the comments section, saying that they can’t wait for the episode to air.

@macya_1 wrote: “I’m busy clicking Refresh on their YouTube channel 😩.” I’m busy clicking Refresh on their YouTube channel 😩 — Last Boss (@macya_1) January 17, 2024 @vanillablaq commented: “This is the part I die…. Iyohhh killing me softly. 😭😭😭😭😭😭. My fave is doing NPR desk WHAAAAAAAAAT ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” This is the part I die…. Iyohhh killing me softly. 😭😭😭😭😭😭. My fave is doing NPR desk WHAAAAAAAAAT ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) January 16, 2024 @StanGass commented: “Can't wait for it to come out.”

Can't wait for it to come out. — Stetja🌿🔥☁️ (@StanGass) January 17, 2024 @beingboits said: “I am definitely watching this the moment it’s out. Your one iconic artist I must say.” I am definitely watching this the moment it's out. Your one iconic artist I must say. — Boitumelo (@beingboits) January 17, 2024 Meanwhile, Mazwai’s daughter, Malaika Mazwai, confessed that she is “very proud” of her mom and let fans know that she’s “cool”. “hi guys, my mom is @thandiswamazwai and she’s shooting for NPR tiny desk today. I always thought she was pretty cool but I want to officially say she IS cool. Thanks 🥰 (btw very proud of you mama),” she posted on X.