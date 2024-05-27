The cast for ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 14 has been revealed

THE Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 cast have been revealed. We've got the juicy deets on who’s returning and the new faces joining the diamond holders in the upcoming season. While we’re still scratching our heads over the drama from last season, especially Kyle Richards and her whole marriage situation (and let’s not forget her “platonic friend” Morgan Wade), there's no denying the intrigue.

Richards, still dealing with her estranged hubby Mauricio Umansky, spilled some tea on “The Bitch Bible” podcast, saying, “I think I need to take a beat ... If someone flirts with me at a red light, I will hit the gas and go through the red light.” But enough about Richards drama. Season 14 will see the return of Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards (of course) and Sutton Stracke. Plus, there’s a new face in town – Bozoma Saint John. And let’s not forget about Mrs Hilton herself, Kathy Hilton, making her return as a friend, along with Sutton's BFF, Jennifer Tilly.

New cast member and housewife Bozoma Saint John. Picture: INSTAGRAM Beauvais was probably not too happy about one of her besties leaving, the two had grown so close over the seasons. In a bittersweet twist, Crystal Kung Minkoff bid farewell to RHOBH after three seasons, sharing her emotional goodbye on Instagram. “Never did I think I would have been asked to do the show in a million years, let alone film it for three seasons,” she said, reflecting on her time. But fear not, she’s got some tricks up her sleeve for her next chapter. So, while it’s goodbye for now, it’s definitely a see you soon!

In an interview with “Reality Tea”, the actress said: “I was disappointed about Crystal but I do think that we’re gonna have a really good season. I think Crystal will be fine. I’m not worried about her.” Furthermore, Annemarie Wiley got fired from the franchise but, to be fair, she was not fitting in well and no one seems to care that she’s gone. Yikes. However, the one-and-done Housewife wants fans to know she’s doing just fine. Wiley said: “I have so many super exciting things coming up that really align with who I am, like really positive, inspirational, and motivational things … people are going to get to see who I am, and I’m really excited for that.”