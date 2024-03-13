Independent Online
Kyle Richards reveals 'curiosity' led to same-sex kiss

Kyle Richards. Picture: INSTAGRAM

Published 1h ago

Share

If you're a follower of the Real Housewives franchise, you're familiar with the recent buzz surrounding Kyle Richards. This time, the spotlight is on her marriage to Mauricio Umansky and her close relationship with her new friend, Morgan Wade.

The 55-year-old reality star and the 40-year-old country music artist have sparked romantic rumours ever since they became close friends after connecting on social media. Their bond even led to them getting matching "friendship" tattoos.

In a memorable scene on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, Richards tattooed her initial on Morgan's arm. Surprisingly, her husband Umansky, from whom she separated in July 2023, seemed unfazed by her actions, according to Richards.

The situation got steamy when Richards and Wade shared a passionate kiss, appearing entirely spontaneous, in one of Wade's music videos. Interestingly, the song they kissed to is titled, "In Love With Me," released in August 2023.

In Part 3 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, she told host Andy Cohen: “I never actually kissed anybody on camera — let alone a woman — or off camera. So I was very nervous and anxious, but if I’m being honest with myself, I was obviously curious in order to say yes.”

She added: “The music video was done — I want to say a month before that story broke about Mo and me — but obviously once that story came out about Mo and me — we’re not going to make a video after that. We made it before. We already done it."

Additionally, Richards openly acknowledged that the cheating rumours about her husband, Umansky, had a negative impact on her confidence and trust in their marriage.

