RHOD star Angel Ndlela deactivates her X account

Angel Ndlela deactivated her X (Twitter) account, putting her mental health first. Ndlela, known for her outspoken nature, faced criticism from viewers during the latest season of “The Real Housewives of Durban” (RHOD).

In today's social media-driven world, critics were quick to share their opinions on her behaviour. In a recent interview with “Sowetan Live”, the 29-year-old entrepreneur defended her strong personality, saying, “It's a good thing because nobody is going to walk all over me. I speak my mind and I don't care what anyone thinks.” However, Ndlela admitted that her delivery could sometimes be problematic and needed refinement.

“But as you watch the show, you'll see that I really take accountability for my actions and consider the complaints the ladies have. Not everyone will like me,” she said. Despite her efforts to address concerns, fans labelled Ndlela a “mean girl”. In response to all the “hate” from social media, she deactivated her X account, putting her mental health first.

“I made a conscious decision to deactivate my X [Twitter] account. I love myself and my mental health, so reading negative things about myself is something I'll never do,” she said. RHOD star Angel Ndlela says she's been receiving death threats - https://t.co/dDG1dS0sH9 — Sunday World News (@SundayWorldZA) February 23, 2024 In a recent interview with “Sunday World”, Ndlela also revealed that she had received death threats and disturbing messages. Despite these challenges, she remained resilient and determined to maintain her authenticity. During the show, Ndlela bravely shared her struggles with fertility, recounting her experience with breast lumps and the subsequent complications from contraceptive treatment.