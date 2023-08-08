‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ is now available on popular streaming platform

Streaming giant Netflix didn’t waste time in securing the rights to air one of South Africa’s top productions of late. “The Masked Singer South Africa” has enjoyed immense success on S3 and SABC1 since its debut at the beginning of June, leaving viewers at the edge of their seats with each episode.

The South African adaptation is produced by popular TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda’s Rose and Oaks Media and the franchise worldwide is regarded as one of most-watched reality competition shows. On the SA version, comedian and TV personality Mpho Popps is the host, while celebrity detectives J’Something, Somizi Mhlongo, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba make up the panel. Mdoda and her team could not have made better choices. While each celebrity can stand their own, when put together they add a new dimension to the show. One that is most welcomed.

And now that “The Masked Singer South Africa” has the opportunity to reach a global audience, the world will get to see this. If you’re into celebrities, singing, bedazzled full-body costumes and masks, then this is the show for you. Join in the mystery to discover the identities of the most famous South African celebrities by solving cases with “The Masked Singer” detectives.