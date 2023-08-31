‘The New Covenant’ is a melting pot of music, culture and heritage

The esteemed conductor of the University of Johannesburg (UJ) Choir Conductor, Renette Bouwer, is set to conclude her tenure with a remarkable concert that emphasises our collective responsibility towards the environment and Earth. Titled “The New Covenant’,’ the concert serves as a poignant reflection of Bouwer's 25-year legacy as a conductor, mentor and educator at UJ Choir.

The farewell concert encapsulates Bouwer’s impactful legacy as a conductor while delivering a profound message about our relationship with nature and each other. “The New Covenant” draws its inspiration from the poetry of Antjie Krog, which delves into our intricate connection with nature, the planet, and the vast expanse of the universe. Presented as a multi-movement mass, this musical work serves a dual purpose as a prayer and a call to action.

Through its musical interpretation, “The New Covenant” compels humanity to recognise and embrace their role as custodians of the Earth. “’The New Covenant, is an intriguing composition that incorporates sacred texts like the Lord's Prayer or the benediction, infusing them with a focus on nature,” offers Bouwer. “This is not the usual choir concert. The piece is kind. It is pure. It's something that we all need to hear. More than religion. I think it's a new religion.”

Bouwer describes the work as a powerful plea for humanity to halt its destruction of Earth and instead find harmony with nature and one another. “The music is unconventional, encompassing a range of emotions from shouting and screaming to moments of sorrow and laughter.” The performance involves more than 110 choristers, two pianos, and a variety of percussion instruments, creating a vibrant tapestry of tones, rhythms and textures.

Renette Bouwer conducts the UJ Choir. Picture: Kane Liam Lucas What sets this concert apart is the involvement of alumni, who previously sang with the choir, including those from a time when the choir was racially segregated. “One member sang in the 70s in the RAU ( Rand Afrikaans University) choir. Imagine the choir from many years ago that was all white...now joins my young black students...it’s incredible. And they’re all rooting for the earth. They are all saying, ‘Let's love each other and let’s love the earth’.” Reflecting on some of the significant moments in her career, Bouwers recounts the transition from working with a primarily Afrikaans white choir at RAU (now UJ) to leading the diverse and predominantly black choir.

“I think the main achievement, if I can say, is when we changed from RAU to UJ. You have to understand the psychic of the whole thing. RAU was a completely Afrikaans, white university. I worked with white students, and I never had the opportunity to work with black students. “It's a different choral tradition, different ways of singing and different skill sets. “So I was so worried that I would not be able to live up to the expectations. I was with my back against the wall and I had to transform from a completely white choir into what is now pretty much a 95% black choir.

“That, for me, is the biggest gift because there's so much that I can do with my singers now that I never want to go back to the old days.” Looking ahead to the next chapter of her journey, Bouwer aims to give back to the choral community by sharing the knowledge and insights she has gained throughout her career. “I would love to mentor young conductors and just help them get the music out because it music is blocked inside people's bodies, in their souls. And if they don't know how to open it up, they can never reach other people.

“They need to be unlocked. And I think that's what I managed to do and I still have something to offer to other people.” “The New Covenant” is composed by Antoni Schonke and arranged by Pieter Bezuidenhout. The performance will be narrated by world-renowned poet Lebo Mashile. Also on stage are Steffie le Roux (solo), Mareli Stolp and Eugene Joubert (piano), Magda de Vries and Wian Joubert (percussion).

With only two performances, “The New Covenant” will showcase at the Linder Auditorium on Saturday, September 2, at 3pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets are available via the UJ website from R150 to R260. Picture sourced from Soweto Kota Festival Instagram page OTHER NOT TO BE MISSED EVENTS Soweto Kota Festival

Soweto, one of the biggest townships in South Africa, is known for its vibrant people and street food. One of the most famous dishes in Soweto is kota, a quarter of bread stuffed with fried chips, polony, atchaar, cheese, eggs and other sandwich extras. For the past six years, Soweto has hosted the Soweto Kota Festival to celebrate one of the most loved township dishes, kota.

This year, the Soweto Kota Festival takes place at the iconic Soweto Cricket Oval in Rockville on September 2 to 3. Over 40 kota outlets will showcase their culinary experience by making the best and the biggest kotas. These kotas that went to private school will be enjoyed by attendees who want to experience the kasi flavour.

Not only that, there will also be Aromat Lounge, affectionately known as “The Aromat Head Kotas”, an experience that bridges the gap between tradition and modernity as well as a kids' entertainment area. Where: Soweto Cricket Oval in Rockville Soweto. When: September 2- 3.

Cost: R90 (Adults) and R50 (kids). (Tickets are available at Computicket) Picture sourced from HmC Instagram page The HmC (Handmade Contemporary Fair) 2023 The HmC (Handmade Contemporary) Fair is dedicated to celebrating the creative and entrepreneurial spirit of African women artisans and designers.

With a remarkable representation of over 90% women artisans among the 100 displaying their crafts and designs, as well as the fair being fully women-led, HmC is committed to recognising the accomplishments and contributions of African women artisans throughout the year. Lesley Hudson, Head of Operations for HmC Fair, highlights the growth in global interest in handmade and sustainable products. This movement not only aligns with the values of preserving traditional craftsmanship but also presents increased opportunities for African women artisans to access both local and international markets.