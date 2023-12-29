Thuso Mbedu closes off the year with gratitude

Award-winning actress Thuso Mbedu took time out to look back at the successful year she’s had with her career. In the video she posted, she shared how grateful she is to everyone and for everything that has come her way during the course of the year.

2023 saw the South Africa export become L’Oréal Paris’ first-ever brand ambassador of Sub-Saharan Africa. She also launched a new skincare range with the brand called Glycolic Bright Instant Glowing Serum. Prior to this, Mbedu bagged a deal as the face of the Gris Dior fragrance. The “Underground Railroad” star is also currently co-writing a comic book titled “NIOBE: She Tribe”.

Amid all this, she is preparing to star in Brad Ingelsby’s new HBO crime series set to air next year. According to online reports, the series is based on an original idea from Ingelsby and tells the story of an FBI agent who leads a task force to put an end to a string of drug-house robberies led by an unsuspecting family man. Mbedu will play the role of Aleah, a sergeant detective recruited for this special task force.

Back to her post on Instagram, Mbedu wrote: “What a year. As twisty as it was, I am grateful. I am grateful for life. I am grateful for family. I am grateful for friends. I am grateful for acquaintances. “I am grateful for past (and future😉) colleagues. I am grateful for my professional team. “I am grateful for the brands that partnered with me officially – @lorealparis SAA & @diorbeauty, those who embraced me as a friend of their brand (@louisvuitton, @porscheusa) and the MANY others who partnered with me unofficially🥹.

“I am grateful for the moments of joy. I am grateful for the moments of heartbreak. I am grateful for those who held me in prayer. I am grateful for lessons learned. I am grateful for growth.” She ended the post being thankful for her successful year and wished her followers “nothing but great moments for the coming year”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) Mbedu’s fans and industry friends took to the comments to wish her another successful year ahead.

Television and radio personality Zanele Potelwa wrote: “Forever proud of you beautiful girl 🥹😍❤️🥰 You inspired so many of us with another God ordained year, which only ever makes me excited to see what He’ll do next with His destined Girl ❤️🙏🏾 “You deserve ALL the beautiful blessings ❤️🙏🏾Here’s to the year ahead – your best year yet.” A fan, @lungstahn, said: “Thank you Thuso for being an inspiration to every little girl with big dreams. Thank you for showing us that it can be done. May you also continue to shine bright in the next years to come ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”