Tol Ass Mo apologises for ‘black women’ comment during separation from Mome

Scores of fans were thrilled about Tol Ass Mo and Mome Mahlangu’s reconciliation. This development came five months after comedian Tol Ass Mo, also known as Mongezi Mahlangu, publicly declared the dissolution of his marriage with Mome Mahlangu.

In the past, Tol Ass Mo stirred up controversy with a comment that caught the attention of Mzansi. During an episode of Showmax's "Unfollowed“, he stated: “We’re separated and we’re in the process of filing for divorce. I mean, people grow. We grew apart. We went through so many different struggles in our relationship.” But fans and his detractors were gobsmacked when Mo added, “I am f***** traumatised. Traumatised by black women.”

The South African comedian is now ready to make things right and released a statement about the comment made about black women in 2023. He wrote: “It is with great regret that I acknowledge the hurtful and confusing statements made during this period, including my alleged disparagement of black women. “I want to make it unequivocally clear that such comments do not reflect my beliefs or values.

“The person who made those statements was not the person I recognise as myself, but rather a manifestation of the illness and the disorienting circumstances I was in.” “This statement is an appeal for understanding and, I hope, forgiveness. I recognise my behaviour, influenced as it was by my mental health struggles and trauma, caused significant distress and disappointment. “For this, I am truly sorry. My commitment is to healing and to making amends to those I have wronged.

“I am dedicated to regaining the trust and respect of my community, acknowledging this will require time and demonstrated change on my part. “In closing, I strongly urge for our people to be self-aware, confront mental health issues, and never give up. Let us treat ourselves with kindness and be wary of deceptive behaviours as we cannot fully understand the impact thereof and the depth of another’s pain. “I am earnestly working towards becoming a better version of myself, one I can be proud of and who contributes positively to the fabric of our society.

“Therapy, prayer and the support of my immediate family was what brought me out of my loss of self. I will forever be grateful for the gift of life presented to me.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mongezi Ngcobondwane (@tolassmothegamer) His statement shows how mental health issues can impact ones emotions and actions. Standup comedian Glen Bo commented: “Bro there's a whole community of comedians who will be there for you. Self included dont be afraid to reach out. Its ironic i cant even follow my own advice.