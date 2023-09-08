Top 4 local shows to watch

It’s quite an interesting time for series for South Africa. Not only are we producing dope local content that tells authentic African stories, but some of these shows have the opportunity to travel to a global audience, thanks to giant streaming platforms like Netflix among others. Because it is simply impossible to try to sink your teeth into each and every local show, we’ve put together a Top 4 list of what you should be watching.

“ROSA Republic of South Ah Sh**t” Award-winning film producer Kagiso Lediga pushes the limits in this no-holds-barred variety show. “ROSA Republic of South Ah Sh**t”, brings together an A-list cast of South Africa’s finest comedians and celebrities, like Mpho Popps, who deliver a laugh-out-loud experience that simultaneously challenges and entertains.

Comedian Mpho Popps. Picture: Supplied The hour-long dig at the country and the way it is run, through skits, delves into the world of satire and parody, unapologetically tackling sensitive topics such as stereotypes, pop culture, and race relations. Available on Netflix. “Outlaws” (S1)

Created by Tshedza Pictures’ Phathu Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon, who are well-known for award-winning shows like “The Republic”, “Adulting” and “The River”, “Outlaws” is South Africa’s first modern-day Western series. Set in the lush but lawless land on the border between Lesotho and KwaZulu-Natal, “Outlaws” is the story of two families at war with each other: the Zulu, cattle-farming Biyela clan, and the Basotho, cattle-raiding Ts’eoles. Actress Mmabatho Mogomotsi takes the lead as Moretlo, the Basotho queen-pin of the largest cattle raiding syndicate in Lesotho.

Lehlohonolo Mayeza and Mmabatho Mogomotsi in “Outlaws”. Picture: Supplied Her co-stars include fresh faces Lehlohonolo Mayeza and Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku, SAFTA winner Nolwazi Shange, “Shaka Ilembe” stars, Thembinkosi Mthembu and Siyabonga Shibe and Mnqobi Kunene. New episodes drop on Wednesdays. Available on Showmax.

“Nkalakatha: the Life of Mandoza” This biopic delves into the extraordinary life of the late Kwaito music legend, Mduduzi Edmond Tshabala aka Mandoza. “Nkalakatha: the Life of Mandoza” poster. Picture: Supplied It details his humble beginnings, meteoric rise to stardom, and the bittersweet years leading up to his untimely departure.

It also pays homage to a man who reigned as a true powerhouse in the South African entertainment scene, leaving an indelible mark during the earlier years of our young democracy. This show is already five episodes in, but if you’re interested in checking it out, it is available for binge on DStv Catch Up. It airs on Wednesdays on BET Africa (DStv Channel 129) at 9pm and is available on DStv Catch Up.

“Kokota (S1)” Set in the bustling Mamelodi, this is the story of South African youths – those who dare to dream beyond their circumstances and have the bravery to pursue those dreams, no matter the challenges in their way. The gritty drama features actor, presenter and dancer Thato Dithebe, and “The Wife’s” Thabang Lefoa.

Follow the life of Tshepang (Dithebe), a preacher’s son whose passion for music is as necessary as breathing. He decides to surf the irresistible amapiano wave, despite his parents believing he is bringing shame to the family and church name. Together with his brother and friends, they embark on a journey navigating the dangers and trappings of the music industry. Cast of “Kokota”. Picture: Supplied. The characters each navigate love and loyalty, as the sins of the past creep up on them.