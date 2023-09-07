Trevor Noah is in Durban this weekend for some rib-tickling comedy

Durbanites, get ready to laugh the night away with global comedy heavyweight, Trevor Noah. The “Trevor Noah Live In South Africa” tour kicked off last week at the GrandWest Casino in Cape Town with award-winning comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout as the opening act.

If social media is anything to go by, then Noah’s fans are in for a massive treat. The Durban leg continues at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) this weekend, before making its way to the SunBet Arena in Pretoria for five shows next week. Unfortunately, the Saturday night show in Durban is sold out but for those looking to catch the show, tickets are still available for Sunday, September 10, via Quicket from R405.

Noah, who marks his 21st anniversary in the entertainment industry, is ready to tickle the funny bone with his signature blend of personal reflection, biting satire and observational humour. Trevor Noah. Picture: Supplied. “I’ve been away from Mzansi stages for too long and so much has happened. I’m excited to be back in front of a home crowd,” shared Noah. On Instagram Noah posted: “Cape Town, what an incredible week. Thank you. Durban, I’ll see you in a few days.”

Presented by Savanna, marketing manager Eugene Lenford said his team believed comedy was a human right and that South Africans’ superpowers were in their ability to laugh in the face of challenges. “Our purpose as a brand is to uplift and unite our nation through humour. We have a crisp, witty perspective on daily life, societal norms, culture and traditions in SA. “For the last two decades and over the course of the global pandemic, we made it our mission to support and uplift the comedy industry.

“We knew that bringing Trevor back home would show just how far we are willing to go for this industry and, naturally, our community. Siyavanna South Africa, we see you.” Purchase last-minute tickets via Quicket from R405. “Sundowner Concert”

Join the KZN Youth Orchestra for an hour-long sundowner concert in a programme of popular classics and contemporary music. KZN Youth Orchestra. Picture: Instagram Where: Highbury Prep School, Hillcrest. When: Friday, September 8, at 5.30pm.

Cost: Tickets R50 at the door or R30 through Quicket. “Celebrate Spring” Celebrate Spring with the Durban Symphonic Choir, accompanied by the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Naum Rousine.

Audience can enjoy Mozart’s “Coronation Mass” and a variety of songs from musicals, including “My Fair Lady”, “The Phantom of the Opera”, “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina”, “Jesus Christ Superstar”, “Cats”, “Joseph”, and a Paul McCartney medley. Soloists include Robyn Gillespie, Stella Zakas, Mervyn Bartholomew, Sabelo Ngcobo and Billi-Jean Parker. Where: St Joseph’s Cathedral, 98 Abbot Francis Road, Mariannhill.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 3pm. Cost: R120 (under 12s are free), available at Quicket or at the door. “Sunday Market”

The team from Macnut Farm have started a “Sunday Fresh Produce Market” for locals to buy and sell home grown produce in a picture perfect surrounding. Convenor of the market, Paul Paine said that neighbours are cultivating fresh produce which created an opportunity for visitors and locals to buy fresh, home grown, farm and fresh produce from the source. “We have fresh veggies, herbs, eggs, honey, plants and shrubs. We also welcome baked goods, jams, pickles and preserves; meat products, frozen home-made meals; breads, biltong and plants. We really want to keep it fresh and fabulous!”

Where: Macnut Farm, 13 Lello Road, Assagay. When: Sunday, September 10, from 11am to 2pm. Cost: Free.

“Charley’s Aunt” Enjoy a theatrical performance by the Westville Theatre Club on Brandon Thomas’s “Charley’s Aunt”, one of the best farces ever written. Cast of “Charley’s Aunt”. Picture: Supplied. Co-directed by Jill Sysum and Maya Olsen the show a hilarious classic evergreen farce set in Oxford during the 1890s which sees Charles and Jack try to woo two ladies with the help of their close friend Babbs, who they force to impersonate their old aunt.

But when the real aunt arrives, so does the chaos and hilarity. Where: Westville Theatre Club. When: On until September 16. Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 6:30pm and Sunday matinees at 2pm.

Cost: R100 or R80 for club members, pensioners, and students. To book contact Dorothy on 083 776 1754 or email [email protected]. Art Exhibition Pitika Ntuli’s solo exhibition, “Azibuyele Emasisweni, (Return to the Source)”, curated by Ruzy Rusike is currently exhibiting at the Durban Art Gallery until January 2024.