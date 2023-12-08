Truth is stranger than fiction in ‘Killer Front Page’, a new series where ambition turns deadly

Sunday nights are going to get intense in January.
Mzansi Magic’s new show, “Killer Front Page”, produced by Barkers Media (How to Manifest a Man) will offer viewers plenty of suspense with a storyline that’s built around ambition, ethics and cold-blooded murder.
Starring Lemogang Tsipa, who is well known for his acting in “Shaka Illembe” and “Black Sails”, as Sol Mojalefa Phiri, and “Gomora” actress Siphesihle Ndaba, “Front Page Killer” centres on Sol, a journalist whose stale career takes an unexpected turn.
Affected by his father's disappearance and motivated by a childhood promise to become the best in his field, Sol's desperation for recognition leads him to fabricate a front-page story.
According to a statement from the channel: “The show follows the ups and downs of Sol, who, on the way to journalistic greatness, becomes involved in a web of lies, crime, and unexpected romance.”
His conflict with detective Sis Connie, portrayed by “Grown Woman” star, Linda Sokhulu, and his rivalry with co-worker Black Gert, played by Emmanuel Gweva, heightens the tension and propels the narrative.
As Sol becomes well-known and respected as a result of his articles, his morals and relationships spiral out of control, with unforeseen results.
The question remains, “Just how far can one go to achieve a dream?”
Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels said the series will not only entertain viewers but trend, too.
“We hope that this will bring some more drama and intrigue to our Sunday night line-up and will be appreciated by our Mzansi audiences,” said Adonisi.
∎“Killer Front Page” will premiere on Sunday, January 14, at 8pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). It will also be available on DStv Catch Up or on DStv Stream.