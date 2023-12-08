Truth is stranger than fiction in ‘Killer Front Page’, a new series where ambition turns deadly

Sunday nights are going to get intense in January. Mzansi Magic’s new show, “Killer Front Page”, produced by Barkers Media (How to Manifest a Man) will offer viewers plenty of suspense with a storyline that’s built around ambition, ethics and cold-blooded murder.

Starring Lemogang Tsipa, who is well known for his acting in “Shaka Illembe” and “Black Sails”, as Sol Mojalefa Phiri, and “Gomora” actress Siphesihle Ndaba, “Front Page Killer” centres on Sol, a journalist whose stale career takes an unexpected turn. Siphesihle Ndaba. Picture: Supplied Affected by his father's disappearance and motivated by a childhood promise to become the best in his field, Sol's desperation for recognition leads him to fabricate a front-page story. According to a statement from the channel: “The show follows the ups and downs of Sol, who, on the way to journalistic greatness, becomes involved in a web of lies, crime, and unexpected romance.”

His conflict with detective Sis Connie, portrayed by “Grown Woman” star, Linda Sokhulu, and his rivalry with co-worker Black Gert, played by Emmanuel Gweva, heightens the tension and propels the narrative. Linda Sokhulu. Picture: Supplied As Sol becomes well-known and respected as a result of his articles, his morals and relationships spiral out of control, with unforeseen results. The question remains, “Just how far can one go to achieve a dream?”