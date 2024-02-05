Tyla’s Grammy win leaves Davido fans fuming

Music sensation Tyla won her first Grammy award on Sunday. The 22-year-old took home the Best African Music Performance award for her hit song “Water”.

She beat African global superstars Burna Boy, Davido and Ayra Starr and her South African “brother” Musa Keys, in the coveted category. Not one to shy away from showing the world that she is proudly South African, upon accepting the award Tyla used the most South African expression ever. She shouted: “What the heck!”

Watch video below: She never thought that she’d win a Grammy at just 22. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) Tyla now joins other South African Grammy award winners Zakes Bantwini, Black Coffee, Wouter Kellerman, Nomcebo Zikode, Eddie Kramer, Dave Matthews, Phil Ramone, Trevor Rabin, Lebo M, Soweto Gospel Choir, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Miriam Makeba.

While some fans were extremely excited for her prestigious win, others caused controversy on social media saying that they didn’t believe she deserved the win and that the Recording Academy should have given the award to Davido instead. “She stole it from Davido😢,”said @preshisui. “You guys clearly know nothing about afrobeat😢,” said @onodebo.

“She didn’t deserve that s*** the Grammys know nothing about afrobeat,” said @wisdom300m. “Congrats to @tyla is still for Africa. But that said @recordingacademy you can do better than this and stop using Nigeria and shaming them at the event. Davido was robbed from his hard work. For the year under review no artist from the African continent works more than Davido. “At least he deserves one award. Time for Nigeria 🇳🇬 to boycott Grammys I sense campaign to destroy afrobeat. Love from the Gambia 🇬🇲. @davido we love you regardless ❤️,” said @ismaila3707.