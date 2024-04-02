Tyla's 'Truth or Dare' surpasses 51 million streams on Spotify

Tyla's musical journey is making headlines worldwide and South Africa is beaming with pride at her accomplishments. Recently, the Grammy-winning artist received a warm reception from Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa and die-hard fans at OR Tambo Airport.

Additionally, Tyla's latest album is a whole vibe, with one stand-out track stealing the show, "Truth or Dare". It's blowing up for all the right reasons. This banger marks Tyla's second smash hit following "Water", which went viral on TikTok. The self-titled album explores the vibrant beats of amapiano, highlighting her versatility as an artist. "Truth or Dare" stands out as a fan-favourite track, earning praise from both fans and music critics.

The song is her second most popular single with over 51 million streams on Spotify, trailing behind “Water”, which attained over 520 million streams. Tyla "Truth or Dare" has surpassed 50 MILLION streams on Spotify 🔥🇿🇦



It becomes her 2nd biggest song pic.twitter.com/sd380FLx8i — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) April 1, 2024 Fans were thrilled and commended the singer for her success. @Siya_Ndlumbini wrote: “Tyla is the next big thing, SA is blessed once again.”

@Mfoka_Mlangeni commented: “The girl is doing serious numbers without any features. 🔥” @Ragnarok_40 added: “Well done Mase Kind, Tyla...let the haters hate @MacGUnleashed @Solphendukaa but the proof is in the pudding... she's to good.” Well done Mase Kind, Tyla...let the haters hate @MacGUnleashed @Solphendukaa but the proof is in the pudding... she's to good. — John (@Ragnarok_40) April 1, 2024 And the shade, the shade is real.

@The_Ltd_Edition also wrote: “She is performing exceptionally well. Perhaps those individuals (gossip mongers) who spread rumors, also known as podcasters, will cease their activities.” She is performing exceptionally well. Perhaps those individuals (gossip mongers) who spread rumors, also known as podcasters, will cease their activities. — Luther Republic™️ (@The_Ltd_Edition) April 1, 2024 Tyla’s like the gift that keeps on giving. @bouncenetworks shared: “Tyla's self-titled debut album makes a splash, hitting #24 on the Billboard 200 with 24K units sold in its first week! 💿 #Tyla”