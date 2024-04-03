Tyler ICU’s recording ‘Riot’ in the same studio where Adele’s ‘21’ was made

Tyler ICU is bubbling with excitement for his upcoming project, aptly named "Riot“. The celebrated Mnike sensation recently treated fans to a sneak peek into the creation process, generously sharing video snippets and behind-the-scenes photos of him working on the EP. In the clip, he also gives a glimpse of other artists who were privileged to record in the same studio, including Adele and One Direction.

He took to Instagram: “My best highlight for this ep is working in the same studio where @adele did her album “21” @onedirection also recorded they’re album Four here🙆🏽‍♂️ I even smoked a blunt inside🥹🥹 and what we did was legendary 💿Riot coming soon“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by King of the fall (@tylericu) @sam_nsibande_rsa commented: “Congratulations my bro🙌🔥🔥loving the work you putting in and how dedicate you have been true to the industry and you keeping pushing and growing day by day proud of you big Bro @tylericu 🙏✨💯.” @luyandaluwie.nene commented: “Blessings on blessings on blessings 🙌🏿 ❤️.”

@the.fifthbaby also wrote: “The ultimate dream fr every musiq producer🔥🔥❤️.” Addditionally, amapiano sensations uLazi, ICU, and DBN Gogo collaborated to release a new hit track, "Thatha Bamba," featuring Mpho Spizzy, Nation 365, El Kay Musiq and Tee Taurus. Reflecting on his journey in recent years, uLazi revealed that the inspiration behind the song stemmed from missed opportunities and the importance of seizing them.