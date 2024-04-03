Tyler ICU’s recording ‘Riot’ in the same studio where Adele’s ‘21’ was made

Tyler ICU is bubbling with excitement for his upcoming project, aptly named "Riot“. The celebrated Mnike sensation recently treated fans to a sneak peek into the creation process, generously sharing video snippets and behind-the-scenes photos of him working on the EP.
In the clip, he also gives a glimpse of other artists who were privileged to record in the same studio, including Adele and One Direction.
He took to Instagram: “My best highlight for this ep is working in the same studio where @adele did her album “21” @onedirection also recorded they’re album Four here🙆🏽♂️ I even smoked a blunt inside🥹🥹 and what we did was legendary 💿Riot coming soon“
@sam_nsibande_rsa commented: “Congratulations my bro🙌🔥🔥loving the work you putting in and how dedicate you have been true to the industry and you keeping pushing and growing day by day proud of you big Bro @tylericu 🙏✨💯.”
@luyandaluwie.nene commented: “Blessings on blessings on blessings 🙌🏿 ❤️.”
@the.fifthbaby also wrote: “The ultimate dream fr every musiq producer🔥🔥❤️.”
Addditionally, amapiano sensations uLazi, ICU, and DBN Gogo collaborated to release a new hit track, "Thatha Bamba," featuring Mpho Spizzy, Nation 365, El Kay Musiq and Tee Taurus.
Reflecting on his journey in recent years, uLazi revealed that the inspiration behind the song stemmed from missed opportunities and the importance of seizing them.
He explained that the title, "Thatha Bamba," encourages individuals to take on more opportunities ("thatha") and hold onto their talents ("bamba").
In an interview with “slikouronlife”, uLazi said: “This single is an inspiration to anyone planning on starting something to believe in themselves and take on everything but hold on tight because it will not be easy.
“I believe this song will be anyone’s go to song when all hope is lost. I worked with DBN Gogo and Tyler ICU on this project because these are the people that have been giving so many upcoming artists so much hope to keep pushing.”