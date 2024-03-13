Ukhozi FM listeners pay tribute to Bheka ‘Beekay’ Mchunu

The media industry mourns one of their own following the passing of Ukhozi FM presenter, Bheka Mchunu. Mchunu passed away on Tuesday, March 12, after battling an illness that started in 2022. He was 45.

His colleagues at Ukhozi FM are shattered. “Sigqemeke ingozi engeqiwa ntwala Siwumndeni womsakazo Ukhozi FM sithi dudu emndenini wakwaMchunu, abalaleli kanye nabangani Lala uphumule Bheka ‘Beekay’ Mchunu, uyohlezi usezinhlizweni zethu. “Rest in peace, Bheka 'Beekay' Mchunu, you will always be in our hearts, ”read a statement from the station.

Ukhozi FM’s statement can be loosely translated to: “We are buried with an accident that can't be skipped. We as the family of radio Ukhozi FM we send our condolences to the Mchunu family, listeners and friends.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ukhozi FM Official 📻 (@ukhozi_fm) Mchunu's career as a radio personality started on Durban Youth Radio as the host of a late night show, “Lovers Nest”, on weekdays. He then moved to Izwi Lomzansi community radio station, where he did the breakfast show and later moved to the afternoon drive show.

When he moved to Ukhozi FM, he hosted several shows, including “Sibhukuda Kwesimanzonzo” and “Sigiya Ngengoma”, a Thursday late night and weekend prime show, respectively. Listeners of Ukhozi FM are deeply saddened by his passing and sent comforting messages to his family and friends. “I’m pained by BK. This is the same track he played when he just announced that Sifiso Ncwane is no more. I heard from him that night, and then he played Bruce Hornsby. Today they are playing the same song for him.