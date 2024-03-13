Ukhozi FM listeners pay tribute to Bheka ‘Beekay’ Mchunu

The media industry mourns one of their own following the passing of Ukhozi FM presenter, Bheka Mchunu.
Mchunu passed away on Tuesday, March 12, after battling an illness that started in 2022. He was 45.
His colleagues at Ukhozi FM are shattered.
“Sigqemeke ingozi engeqiwa ntwala Siwumndeni womsakazo Ukhozi FM sithi dudu emndenini wakwaMchunu, abalaleli kanye nabangani Lala uphumule Bheka ‘Beekay’ Mchunu, uyohlezi usezinhlizweni zethu.
“Rest in peace, Bheka 'Beekay' Mchunu, you will always be in our hearts, ”read a statement from the station.
Ukhozi FM’s statement can be loosely translated to: “We are buried with an accident that can't be skipped. We as the family of radio Ukhozi FM we send our condolences to the Mchunu family, listeners and friends.”
Mchunu's career as a radio personality started on Durban Youth Radio as the host of a late night show, “Lovers Nest”, on weekdays.
He then moved to Izwi Lomzansi community radio station, where he did the breakfast show and later moved to the afternoon drive show.
When he moved to Ukhozi FM, he hosted several shows, including “Sibhukuda Kwesimanzonzo” and “Sigiya Ngengoma”, a Thursday late night and weekend prime show, respectively.
Listeners of Ukhozi FM are deeply saddened by his passing and sent comforting messages to his family and friends.
“I’m pained by BK. This is the same track he played when he just announced that Sifiso Ncwane is no more. I heard from him that night, and then he played Bruce Hornsby. Today they are playing the same song for him.
“It's painful, guys, you're not alone. As listeners, we are also pained you'd swear that a family member is gone, rest in peace, guys,” wrote @sunday_msibi1, whose comment was translated from Zulu.
Another listener, @shazneybiyela, said: “Oh but Lord... So sad for BK. Lord, we surrender all to you. God, please protect the Khozi FM staff, we also listen to bad things in your world, Jehovah. We cry to you, father, protect us.”
Below are more tributes for Mchunu:
RIP Bheka Beekay Mchunu 🙏🏾— Thokozane (@iamtmaloka) March 12, 2024
Ukhozifm has lost a giant. pic.twitter.com/knbBAVyjLx
Lala ngoxolo Mfo kaMchunu. Hamba Phakade, hamba Macingwane, phumula Jama, phumula Beekay Mabrigado 😭. Uma sekuvume uThixo, kukungile 🕊️😏😭@ukhozi_fm @Bhekamchunu #Sigiyangengoma #ukhozifmVabs #UkhozifmWNB #jabulujule #RIPBhekaMchunu @DJSgqemeza @mrozawangempel pic.twitter.com/ugyjrz40zv— Mr.Pat Ngwenya iSlwane-samanzi 🐊💗 (@iSlwanesamanzi) March 13, 2024
RIP Bheka 'Beekay' Mchunu. Uyibekile induku ebandla. Sohlangana kwelizayo. pic.twitter.com/fOLuUkgqzj— Shikisha ft. Big Zulu (@sbo_fokol) March 13, 2024