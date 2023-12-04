Uncle Waffles, MacG and Mafikizolo emerge victorious at 2023 GQ Men of the Year awards

Not only did the internationally acclaimed amapiano DJ headline her first ever international “curated” show at New York’s Great Hall, Avant Gardner, but she also bagged her second major deal with international fast food brand KFC back in August and appeared of several magazine covers globally.

2023 is proving to be a great year for Uncle Waffles.

Now, as the year comes to a close, the “Asylum” album-maker has been honoured with a Woman of the Year award at the GQ Men of the Year 2023 awards.

The event, that recognises and celebrates SA’s trailblazers shaping our cultural landscape and pushing boundaries, took place on Saturday, December 2, at Langhams, Fourways, in Johannesburg.

The list of winners also included podcaster, MacG, the South African national rugby team and pop-duo, Mafikizolo, among others.