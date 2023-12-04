Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, December 4, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Uncle Waffles, MacG and Mafikizolo emerge victorious at 2023 GQ Men of the Year awards

Uncle Waffles. Picture: Instagram

Uncle Waffles. Picture: Instagram

Published 54m ago

Share

2023 is proving to be a great year for Uncle Waffles.

Not only did the internationally acclaimed amapiano DJ headline her first ever international “curated” show at New York’s Great Hall, Avant Gardner, but she also bagged her second major deal with international fast food brand KFC back in August and appeared of several magazine covers globally.

Now, as the year comes to a close, the “Asylum” album-maker has been honoured with a Woman of the Year award at the GQ Men of the Year 2023 awards.

The event, that recognises and celebrates SA’s trailblazers shaping our cultural landscape and pushing boundaries, took place on Saturday, December 2, at Langhams, Fourways, in Johannesburg.

The list of winners also included podcaster, MacG, the South African national rugby team and pop-duo, Mafikizolo, among others.

Taking to social media, Waffles posted a variety of pictures with her award and other successes and captioned the post: “Tamn. Thank you so much @gqsouthafrica . Thank you so much! Women of the year, real real tears. To an overflow of grace in 2024. To even bigger. Amen❤️.”

South African celebrities like rapper Boity and actress Pearl Thusi took to the comments to congratulate the DJ.

“What a year!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” wrote Boity, to which Waffles replied, “@boity 🥹what a beginning.”

“With her distinctive talent and unwavering determination, she not only breaks barriers but also emerges as a cultural ambassador for African dance music, proving that she is more than just a DJ,” read a statement from GQ.

Full list of # MOTY23 winners.

Industry Icon of the Year

Mafikizolo Afrika

Industry Icon of the Year

Faith Seuoe

Industry Icon of the Year

Dr Thebe Ikalafeng

Entertainer of the Year

MacG

Game Changer of the Year

Edmund Wessels

Woman of the Year

Desiree Ellis

Uncle Waffles

Sports Team of the Year

The Springboks

Designer of the Year

Luke Radloff

People’s Choice Award

Thembinkosi Mthembu

Editor’s Special Tribute

Thapelo Mokoena

Thami Dish

Humanitarian of the Year

Ali Conn

Musician of the Year

Inkabi Zezwe

Standard Bank Business Leader of the Year

Abednico Mkhari

Lifetime Achievement Award

Angus Gibson

Related Topics:

EntertainmentSouth African CelebsSouth African EntertainmentCelebrity GossipArtistsMzansi RisePop cultureSpringboks