Uncle Waffles, MacG and Mafikizolo emerge victorious at 2023 GQ Men of the Year awards

2023 is proving to be a great year for Uncle Waffles.
Not only did the internationally acclaimed amapiano DJ headline her first ever international “curated” show at New York’s Great Hall, Avant Gardner, but she also bagged her second major deal with international fast food brand KFC back in August and appeared of several magazine covers globally.
Now, as the year comes to a close, the “Asylum” album-maker has been honoured with a Woman of the Year award at the GQ Men of the Year 2023 awards.
The event, that recognises and celebrates SA’s trailblazers shaping our cultural landscape and pushing boundaries, took place on Saturday, December 2, at Langhams, Fourways, in Johannesburg.
The list of winners also included podcaster, MacG, the South African national rugby team and pop-duo, Mafikizolo, among others.
Taking to social media, Waffles posted a variety of pictures with her award and other successes and captioned the post: “Tamn. Thank you so much @gqsouthafrica . Thank you so much! Women of the year, real real tears. To an overflow of grace in 2024. To even bigger. Amen❤️.”
South African celebrities like rapper Boity and actress Pearl Thusi took to the comments to congratulate the DJ.
“What a year!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” wrote Boity, to which Waffles replied, “@boity 🥹what a beginning.”
“With her distinctive talent and unwavering determination, she not only breaks barriers but also emerges as a cultural ambassador for African dance music, proving that she is more than just a DJ,” read a statement from GQ.
Full list of # MOTY23 winners.
Industry Icon of the Year
Mafikizolo Afrika
Industry Icon of the Year
Faith Seuoe
Industry Icon of the Year
Dr Thebe Ikalafeng
Entertainer of the Year
MacG
Game Changer of the Year
Edmund Wessels
Woman of the Year
Desiree Ellis
Uncle Waffles
Sports Team of the Year
The Springboks
Designer of the Year
Luke Radloff
People’s Choice Award
Thembinkosi Mthembu
Editor’s Special Tribute
Thapelo Mokoena
Thami Dish
Humanitarian of the Year
Ali Conn
Musician of the Year
Inkabi Zezwe
Standard Bank Business Leader of the Year
Abednico Mkhari
Lifetime Achievement Award
Angus Gibson