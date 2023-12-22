‘Unpacked with Relebogile Mabotja’ returns with special episodes to celebrate milestone

In celebration of their 200 000 YouTube subscribers, producers will be gifting viewers with never-before-seen episodes of “Unpacked with Relebogile Mabotja” for one week only. From Monday, December 25, until Friday, December 29, at 6pm on YouTube, viewers will get to see Mabotja unpack true-life stories with Eric Mokaleng, Collin Sepamatla, Celimpilo Malinga and Orah Banyini.

The show is a continuation of her discussions from “Unpacked with Relebogile Mabotja” and “Unpacked: The Second Chapter”. “We get daily requests for more episodes of ‘Unpacked with Relebogile Mabotja’ and reaching this special milestone on YouTube felt like a fitting time to release more episodes,” shared Mabotja. In this special comeback, Mabotja speaks to Mokaleng about how his desperation due to unemployment led him to be charged for fraud.

Sepamatla comes clean about the skeletons in his past that saw his wife suffer abuse at his hands. Then in a two-parter, Malinga speak about how her mission school experience at the age of 10 changed the face of faith and her family, and in the final episode fashionista Banyini speaks about her botched mummy make-over surgery that left her shattered. The show allows viewers to dissect the raw emotion and real-life experiences of guests and how they coped with the trauma endured.

On Instagram she wrote: “Season 3 of #UnpackedWithRelebogile isn’t over! “Next week we unwrap a special celebration just in time for Christmas, revealing new guests with real and raw new stories.🎁🎄 “Join our 200K subscriber celebration with impactful conversations. #Unpacked200K 🌟.”

"So excited 🙌❤️," wrote a fan, @chumisabuka. "Thank you!!!!," shared @dzu.tshisimba. Speaking about how the show came about in a past interview, Mabotya said: "We can create and achieve more collectively than doing it all by ourselves. This is literally how 'Unpacked' came about.