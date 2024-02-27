‘Uzalo’ celebrates 10th anniversary with the addition of new cast members

South Africa’s most watched South African drama series, “Uzalo”, is celebrating a decade on TV. To commemorate season 10 of the popular SABC1 show, which will premiere on Thursday, February 29, several new additions have been made to the cast.

A media statement explained that the new season will continue to “delve deeper into the pulse of society, mirroring the intricate tapestry of everyday life with authenticity and resonance, reflected through the lens of self, religion, spirituality and culture”. In addition, Uzalo’s producer, King David Mukwevho added that the 10th anniversary marked a monumental milestone. “Throughout the decade, ‘Uzalo’ has shattered its viewership records, setting new standards of excellence in Mzansi television.”

"Not only have we entertained audiences far and wide, but we have also been a gateway for new talent both in front and behind the camera. “As we welcome new members to our dynamic team, we invite our loyal viewers to join us for another thrilling season.” Additions to the cast include “Outlaws” star Mnqobi Kunene, who will play Geja, the leader of Amabutho eNdlende and a beacon of loyalty and ambition. He is unwavering is his dedication to uplifting his community and family.

Hawu, played by Bandile Maphalala, is a formidable stick-fighting champion, known for his courage and strength. He is also a charismatic ladies’ man and his charm inevitably sparks turmoil with Izinsizwa. Sgidi, played by Vusi Mdiniso, is the eldest of Izinsizwa. He is driven by a quest to restore his family’s lost livestock and achieve autonomy. Phefeni, played by Lungani Mabaso, is a quintessential problem child who constantly craves attention and is notorious for stirring up trouble. The move to KwaMashu triggers a transformative journey of discovery.

Nokuthula, played by Faith Mgobhozi, is a virtuous leader of the maidens in eNdlende, who strives to instil values of self-respect and love in her community. Linda Sibiya plays himself as an undisputed radio icon, who joins K-Mash FM amid turbulent times and is determined to revive the station to its former glory. Linda Sibiya. Picture: Supplied As a seasoned broadcaster, he takes the helm of the breakfast show, captivating listeners with his topics and charismatic presence.

Evangelist Sakhile Sibiya, played by Ntando Mncube, is a man dedicated to his calling. He is committed to assisting those in need. His arrival in KwaMashu also coincides with a critical moment as he becomes the community’s beacon of hope. Meanwhile, SABC1 channel head Ofentse Thinane is excited for viewers to see the new cast in action. “We are thrilled to be marking a decade of exciting storytelling, compelling characters, and unparalleled entertainment.