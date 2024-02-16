‘Uzalo’ extras allege that they are being served substandard meals on set

“Uzalo” background actors have accused the show of serving them “degrading” lunches, while they are on set. Many of them have also come forward to shed light on what they described as “discriminatory treatment based on their hierarchical status within the production” of the of popular South African drama series.

Some of these background actors have said that they have been served a meal consisting of just a mere spoonful of rice, half a serving of sweetcorn and a few carrot slices. They also claim that the meals they are served are completely different to those given the main actors, an alleged testament to the perceived hierarchy within the production. In addition, a “Sunday World” report further alleged that some beverages are also reserved for the show’s main crew, including lead actors, video editors, and lighting personnel.

An actor, who chose to remain anonymous, also told the publication that they were shocked at the way the show treats background actors, and that they expected a more inclusive on-set experience, given “Uzalo’s” status as a major production in the country. Stained Glass Pictures has denied claims that they serve background actors substandard meals on the set of 'Uzalo'. | @TVwithThinushttps://t.co/qAvStIS4ZE — News24 🇿🇦 (@News24) February 15, 2024 The local drama series, which airs on weekday nights on SABC 1, has garnering a large viewership over the years and has become of the South Africa's most-watched dramas. According to “News24, Stained Glass Pictures, who oversee “Uzalo’s” production - have since denied serving background actors substandard meals on set.