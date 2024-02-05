A look into Sindi Dlathu’s memorable looks as ‘The River’ comes to an end

It’s the end of the road for 1 Magic’s “The River” and fans have mixed emotions. The production by Tshedza Pictures, which has kept South Africans entertained since 2018, is coming to an end.

On Thursday, February 1, viewers saw Lindiwe Dlamini (played by Sindi Dlathu) gatecrash her funeral after faking her death to escape from prison. Over the years, viewers have enjoyed Dlathu’s role as Dlamini. She was the villain and hid it well with her looks. As a businesswoman, a mother and a wife, she was always dressed to kill and, in bidding farewell to Madlabantu (Dlamini’s nickname), we look at some of her hottest looks.

At the weddings Dlamini made it a point to look her best at weddings. After divorcing Zweli Dikana, she bumped into her high school love, Bangiswe and they hit it off. A few months later, they were married, and she had a white-traditional wedding. Because she had been married before, Dlamini wore a white gown with a cow skin bodice for that traditional ambiance.