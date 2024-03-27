Viral amapiano banger ‘Tshwala Bam’ surpasses eight million global Spotify streams

In just under a month, “Tshwala Bam”, the hit song by TitoM and Yuppe, which also features S.N.E and EeQue, has officially surpassed eight million streams globally on Spotify. The viral track, which has garnered widespread interaction from prominent figures worldwide, has become the fastest amapiano song released in 2024 to achieve this milestone.

This unprecedented achievement highlights the single's ability to captivate audiences across continents as it continues to shatter records and redefine the ever-popular amapiano landscape. “The track's unparalleled success, marked by its infectious rhythms and hypnotising vocals, underscores its status as a cultural phenomenon and a global sensation,” a statement explained. “Tshwala Bam” has recorded over 100K daily streams on 14 occasions since its release and has made history by becoming the fastest song by a South African artist to secure a Top 20 entry.

The viral amapiano anthem also maintains its position at No. #1 on of the South African Spotify daily chart with 10 037 streams. South African musician TitoM. Supplied picture. “This remarkable achievement marks its 26th consecutive day atop the chart, a testament to its enduring popularity and unwavering appeal.” To add to "Tshwala Bam’s" appeal, the song has even sparked a viral TikTok dance challenge.

World-renowned singer-songwriter Jason Derulo, together with Larry and Laurent Bourgeois who are also known as the Les twins and have danced for Beyoncé, are among those who jumped on to the online trend. Their rendition of the “Tshwala Bam” dance craze on TikTok video has received around 61 million views. Meanwhile, Chris Brown, Tyla, Kai Cenat, Lamiez Holworthy, Jayda Wayda and Saucy Santana have also since shown the South African track some love on social media.