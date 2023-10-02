WATCH: Alfred Adriaan’s surprises to his dad with a trip to London

Comedian Alfred Adriaan had followers in tears when he shared the emotional moment he surprised his elderly dad with a trip to London. Adriaan told followers that his dad has always had a dream of travelling outside South Africa.

He said his dad had been to Mauritius but his lifelong dream was to visit London. Adriaan wrote: “My Dad Gets Emotional When I Surprise Him With His Bucket List Trip” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alfred Adriaan (@alfredadriaan) Adriaan said in his video: “I’m about to do something I always wanted to do. My father sacrificed a lot for us, I wanted to do this for him a long time ago but I wasn’t by the means. Now I saved up a few months ago.

“My father always wanted to travel but he had a shop and he never wanted to leave the shop. As a child, my dad would send us on vacation with my mother and he would pop in and out because he can’t leave the shop. “He was never able to leave South Africa and now that his older he says its too expensive. When I ask him where he would like to go, he always mentions London. “I’ve saved up and I’m taking my father to London.”