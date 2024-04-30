WATCH: ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ S4 contestant Jareed bags first gig as a TV host

Mfanele “Jareed” Nduku has bagged a new gig. Nduku will guest host “Show Me Your Funny”. He will join Zola Mhlongo, aka Zola Zee Lovin’, and judges Lebo “The Funny Chef” Tlokana, Solomon “Carpo” More and Stopnonsons, real name Tumi Matila, on the new show.

The 24-year-old from Pretoria rose to fame after entering season 4 of “Big Brother Mzansi; S’ya Mosha”. From the outset, he was a standout contestant because of his dynamic personality and physical prowess. Nduku quickly became known as a ladies’ man, thanks to his charming attitude and his ability to maintain healthy communication with some of the housemates.

His competitive spirit was evident – he won the Friday night arena games during his first week, setting a high standard for his performance in the house. Throughout his time on the reality show, he faced nominations multiple times but used the challenges as opportunities to showcase his resilience and adaptability. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mfanele Jareed Nduku (@jareed.odem) “@showmeyourfunny_season1 is here you beautiful people and we call upon those who think they’re funny.

“This one is for the funny one’s, the one’s who can spark humour in conversations, skits, comedic acting, and stand-up comedy. Pull through,” he wrote on Instagram. Fans and industry friends congratulated him, noting that “this is a first of many”. One user wrote: “I am proud of Jareed. I panicked a little when he said he was not planning on doing other reality TV shows, I really just wanted him to be in the entertainment industry because it suits him so well.”

A second user wrote: “You will most certainly be the host bringing the most laughs. We need humour and fun and laughter in our daily lives and you are perfect for this.” A third commented: “Cheers to more wins.” The new reality show by Oh Media House promises to be a laughter-packed extravaganza, offering contestants the chance to showcase their comedic talents for a shot at the grand prize of R50 000 in cash, a nationwide tour and a lucrative marketing and PR deal worth R100 000, with Solutions On Point Agency.