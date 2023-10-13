WATCH: Cardi B woke up to a room full of roses on her birthday

American rapper Cardi B is one lucky girl. For her 31st birthday party, her husband Offset turned their home into a rose garden, filled with rose petals from the stairs all up to the floor.

The room was pink, with big “Happy Birthday” balloons, and helium balloons covering the ceiling. As expected, Cardi was mesmerised by the grand gesture of her husband, who has showered her with expensive cars in the past, but these kinds of set-ups are always special and she loves them. “Thank you so much, babe @offsetyrn … you always go beyond for me. I love your skin, I love your face, I love your body, your ankles, I love your soul, I love your heart, I love your fart, I love your faith, I love your talent, I will BITE anybody for you lmao,” she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) Her followers were so happy for her. They not only sent her sweet birthday wishes but also gushed over how much of a good husband Offset is. “Please don’t get pregnant tonight 😂 we still need that album and the tour. Happy Birthday though,” said @thejdbrand. However, some haters said he’d done the set-up before and it wasn’t anything to be excited about.