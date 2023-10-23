WATCH: Epic fail as 3 guys struggle to recognise Beyoncé in a picture

Content creator and activist, Sebastian Stewart-Johnson, posted the video on TikTok of him interviewing 3 males in Idaho US. Stewart-Johnson asked the question ‘do you know who this is’ while gesturing to a picture of Beyoncé. All the interviewees didn’t recognise her with one of them mistaking her for Michelle Obama. Stewart-Johnson: “Do you know who this is?”

Respondent: “No.” Stewart-Johnson: “Have you ever seen her by chance?” Respondent: “No.”

Stewart-Johnson: “Have you ever heard the name Beyonce?” Respondent: “I don’t think I’m familiar with the name. I know I definitely know anyone by that name.” Stewart-Johnson: “Beyoncé is like the biggest black woman singer basically.”

The following interviewees also gave similar responses and of course, social media users weighed in. TikTok user, Samantha, said: “The first guy reminds me of kids from a family I grew up with who weren’t allowed to consume pop media or use the internet. He’s so nervous.” Another user, Workers unite, said: “This is so shocking to me. I don’t really know her music but I’m extremely surprised people wouldn’t recognize her as one of the most famous singers.”