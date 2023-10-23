WATCH: Explosive trailer drops for ‘Bae Beyond Borders’

Showmax’s newest dating show, “Bae Beyond Borders”, is bringing the heat. The show starts streams on October 23 and judging from the trailer, which was uploaded on YouTube a few hours earlier, viewers are in for a steamy ride as the four South African ladies, Zezethu Mniki, Nande Ramncwana, Malibongwe Gumede and Vuvu Maseti, set out to find love in Nigeria.

Aside from the expected romance, like any good reality show, there’s also a whole lot of drama, from both the bachelorettes and their suitors. “I want to be looking into your eyes. I want to be kissing you,” says one of the ladies in the trailer. Then it cuts to one of the suitors saying to one of the ladies that he’d heard stories of her being a stripper.

“Have you seen me strip? I’m ready to give you a big slap,” she responded, angrily. Watch the trailer. In the first phase of the show, each woman will have dates with all 12 men.

After that, the bachelorettes will collectively narrow down the men from 12 to four. After each lady picks their Nigerian bae they will then move to Cape Town to live with them in a gorgeous villa to see if their cross-cultural relationship can work beyond borders. Creator and executive producer Zinzi Velelo Alake said she wanted to give viewers an inside look on cross-cultural dating and how beautiful and uniting it can be. “There are a lot of misconceptions about South Africans and Nigerians dating and I want to show it in its purest, realest form; that will blow the minds of viewers.”