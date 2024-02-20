WATCH: Faith Nketsi goes ‘church hunting’ but ends up getting trolled over her outfit

As many social media users have speculated, there appears to be a trend among celebrities: a return to church. While some may view this as a positive development in the entertainment industry others see it as merely a passing fad. The latest celebrity to join the “trend” is DJ Black Coffee. He was spotted walking towards the pulpit, signalling his renewed commitment to faith.

This public display of spirituality has gained attention and sparked discussion about the role of religion in the lives of public figures. Adding to the growing list of celebrities reconnecting with their faith is Faith Nketsi - it’s literally in her name. Nketsi, known for her presence in the entertainment scene, made headlines recently when she confirmed her divorce from her husband after nearly two years of marriage. Amid the personal turmoil, Nketsi is “church hunting.”

In a recent social media post, the public figure shared a video of herself walking outside what appears to be a church. Accompanying the video was a caption that revealed her quest for a meaningful connection with a church community. "Going church hunting. Trying to find a church I can connect with," she wrote. Faith Nketsi is going back to church.🙌



Yesterday she went church hunting and said she's trying to find a church she can connect with. pic.twitter.com/h42K5GEpRJ — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) February 19, 2024 X users ignored the actual purpose of the post and focussed on her church outfit. @ChiomaPhina2 questioned: “Church or club?”

@mmase___also commented: “Church hunting ka cleavage? Yoh” @sowazis wrote: “I can't help but think this might have something to do with DJ Black Coffee at Rhema yesterday🤭Such a Motivator👀🤷🏽.” I can't help but think this might have something to do with DJ Black Coffee at Rhema yesterday🤭Such a Motivator👀🤷🏽 — Siphokazi LaPosh Sowazi (@sowazis) February 19, 2024 @busiwe_bubu wrote: “Lately everyone is going back to church. Is there something y'all not telling us?😳😳.”

Another joked and wrote: “There’s a storm coming everyone is going back to church 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂🤣😂😂😂😂.” There’s a storm coming everyone is going back to church 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂🤣😂😂😂😂😂 — The modern Zulu🛡 (@KhumaloFk) February 19, 2024 @bkbanks_commented: “she’s tapping in the church market nou? she wanna finish out rich pastors ? 😭” @sgigaba chimed in: “She is looking 👀 for a rich man who goes to church. Women it’s time to hold on tight to your rich husbands.”