Reality star Faith Nketsi breaks silence and confirms divorce

Reality TV personality Faith Nketsi recently announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Nzuzo Njilo, are in the process of getting a divorce. Despite being a prominent public figure, admired for showcasing her fashion and lifestyle in various ventures, Nketsi's revelation is a harsh reality that even the most celebrated stars encounter personal challenges.

Having been married for nearly two years, the duo has decided to bring their union to an end. Addressing the complexities of divorce, Nketsi took to Instagram to release an official statement, providing insight into their journey and the decision to part ways. In doing so, she opened a window into the struggles that celebrities, no matter how glamorous their public personas, often grapple with in their personal lives. “It is with great sadness that I have to announce that Nzuzo Njilo and I are in the final stages of our divorce proceedings. No one gets married with the intention to get divorced. However through careful consideration and mediation, we have decided to go our separate ways.