WATCH: Fans praise Kelly Khumalo for her new single, ‘Emaweni’

Kelly Khumalo’s fans were delighted when she released her brand-new single “Emaweni” on Friday. The afro-pop, soul, and gospel singer and songwriter said: “’Emaweni’ feels like I am releasing music for the first time, the experience is always different. However, this one makes me different in a good way.”

Produced by KwaZulu-Natal-born Aubrey Qwana, the song tells the charming story of a woman who is incredibly in love with her partner and is looking forward to their encounter. Khumalo’s airy high-pitched voice carries the emotion of the song, as she exclaims her heart's joyful dance. “Emaweni” effortlessly melds traditional and contemporary musical elements. The song also pays homage to vintage maskandi with the customary whistle, and subtle mbaqanga, a South African dance music that combines traditional elements such as chanting and drumming with elements of modern music such as jazz.

The single’s back-up vocals add depth and authenticity to the composition. Khumalo’s mesmerising vocals and engaging lyrics also anchor the song's success. The “Life with Kelly Khumalo” star’s fans were thrilled when she took to Instagram earlier this week to announce the song’s release. And when it finally dropped, on all major streaming platforms, they praised the songstress for her latest offering.