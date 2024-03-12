WATCH: ‘Heart of the Hunter’ trailer gets fans excited

Netflix’s trailer release of “Heart of the Hunter” hints at an epic adventure. The action-packed spy-thriller is based on Deon Meyer’s best-selling novel of the same name. It will launch on March 29.

The local offering follows Zuko Khumalo, played by Bonko Khoza, an unassuming family man with a complicated history who works at the local auto shop. When his past comes knocking, Khumalo, a retired assassin, is forced to embark on one final mission: to retrieve information to prevent a corrupt politician from becoming President. Hot on his heels is the Presidential Intelligence Agency (PIA), which deploys an army of security forces to stop him.

They assume that Khumalo is easy prey but don’t know about his past or how lethal he is. Watch trailer below: "Heart of the Hunter“ is directed by the award-winning Mandla Dube, who gave us “Silverton Siege” and directed several episodes on “JIVA!”, and is produced by Scene 23.

A-list actors Connie Ferguson, Masasa Mbangeni, Tim Theron, Deon Coetzee, Peter Butler, Sisanda Henna, and Connie Chiume, make up the star-studded cast. Connie Ferguson as Molebogeng in “Heart of the Hunter”. Meyer’s book, named one of the best thrillers of 2004 by the “Chicago Tribune”, was nominated a the Dublin Literary Awards and won the international category in the Deutsche Krimi Preis (German Crime Fiction Awards), so it is fair to say that the TV adaptation will keep viewers at the edge of their seats. Since the trailer dropped, South Africans have been raving about the film and can’t wait for it to release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix South Africa (@netflixsa) @callmemrsdlamini wrote: “Now this is a trailer. I have no idea what’s going on and I wanna find out!!!” @mslihle5 said: “This trailer is giving goosebumps 👏🔥.” @panashe.daringo commented: “Wow - Count me in !!!! Reminders set 🙌🙌🔥🔥.”