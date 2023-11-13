WATCH: Holly Rey gets candid about her diabetes journey

This National Diabetes Month, award-winning musician Holly Rey took to Instagram to share more about her journey living with diabetes. Rey, who has been living with diabetes since the age of 11 shared that this month specifically, had been “horrible” for her and wanted to shed light on the condition.

In the caption she wrote: “The real and sometimes ugly side of being diabetic. It isn’t always easy. “I always try to showcase a positive attitude towards diabetes but sometimes it can be really hard and I think all Type 1 diabetics can relate to that. “Wherever you are I hope you know that it’s okay to not be okay. And having a bad day with your diabetes does not make you a bad diabetic 💙 happy diabetes month.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Rey (@hollyreymusic) In the video, Rey shares that she is trying to recover from a middle ear infection, which has left her without hearing in her right ear. However she said her insulin levels had shot up, due to her body trying to fight the infection. “I’ve been so sick and I thought what better time to show you how real it is... I’ve been really sick, I have an inner ear infection so I can’t hear anything out of this side... I’ve just really been struggling with my diabetes. “I’ve just been feeling really horrible all round. The thing with diabetes is that it’s constant, everything is affecting your glucose and making you feel horrible.

She continued to explain that it is not only about what food you eat but everything that the body is going through constantly. She also explained “diabetic fatigue”. “You’re just over it. You’re just tired of being diabetic. I can’t even just be sick. If a normal person had what I have, they’ll be good to go in a few days whereas I am just run down, exhausted, just over it,” she said. Industry friends and fans took to the comments to offer the “Deeper” hitmaker their well wishes. They thanked her for sharing her story.