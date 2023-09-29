WATCH: iFani makes a comeback with new single, ‘Lidlozi’, after 6-year hiatus

Mzayifani Boltina, also known as iFani, has officially made his return to the music industry after a long and unexpected hiatus. iFani was once the most talked about rapper in South Africa, but then he vanished and moved back home to Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) to get away from the big city, Johannesburg.

In a recent sit-down on Gogo Skhotheni's podcast, “The Venting Podcast”, the rapper reflected on how he spent nearly six years in the township, having recklessly spent all his money. “I'm not the only one. Sometimes when you go into a hole and find other people who are suffering the same way as you, you find a connection there. You meet these people and you have these conversations and you grow as a person,” he said. Talking about lessons he learnt during the hiatus, he said: “It taught me a lot about patience. I wasn’t a patient guy. I wanted things to happen now, especially if I paid for it. I didn’t think I was going to go back to the township. I thought I was going to live comfortably.”

Despite not being taken too seriously these days, the “Iingoma Ezimnandi” hitmaker still has hope of one day reclaiming his spot in the rap game. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Portraits Afrika (@portraits.afrika) Taking to X (previously Twitter), the rapper announced that he had dropped a new single with El Nino titled “Lidlozi”, which is taken from his forthcoming album, “3rd Quadrant”. “I’ve got a whole album coming after this. I want my number 1 spot back. For a little bit. Then I can give it back to Amapiano. Just need 1 number 1 & I’m done,” he wrote.

I’ve got a whole album coming after this.



I want my number 1 spot back.

For a little bit.



Then I can give it back to Amapiano.

Just need 1 number 1 & I’m done ✅ — iFani (@iFani_Haymani) September 28, 2023 Fans were excited about his comeback and congratulated him on the new music. “Lo tata guys!!! You still have that thing mchana! As if you never left, please bless us more with your authentic bars,” one user wrote. “Oh wow this is the duo we never knew we needed!” wrote a second user.